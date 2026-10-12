Rankings Watch: Zheng returns to Top 30, Andreeva makes Top 3 debut

The first WTA 1000 of the 2026 Asian Swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz ended with a record-setting title run as Zheng Qinwen became the first home player to claim the China Open crown since the tournament's inception in 1994.

Zheng battled through four consecutive three-setters in her first four rounds, but did not concede a set in her last three matches -- which included a pair of Top 10 wins, over Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva, to take her 2026 total to three. In total, she dropped 78 games en route to the trophy -- the most lost in any WTA 1000 or Tier I title run since the format's inception in 1990.

Only one Chinese player had previously made the Beijing final -- Chen Li-Ling, who was the runner-up to Wang Shi-Ting in 1994. Zheng's title run was the 13th time a Chinese player had won a WTA tournament on home soil, the first since her own 2023 Zhengzhou trophy, and the first at WTA 1000 level.

Champions Reel: How Zheng Qinwen won Beijing 2026

The former No. 4's sixth title overall continued her remarkable resurgence over the past two months. After undergoing elbow surgery last July and attempting to return at Beijing last year, Zheng's comeback proper started this February in the Middle East Swing. She compiled an 11-13 record through Toronto, where she lost her first qualifying match to Lanlana Tararudee. Following that tournament, the 24-year-old opted for an intense training block in Florida ahead of the US Open -- and since then, she has gone 14-2, including 8-1 in three-setters.

Just four months after her ranking fell to No. 160 in June, Zheng is already back in the Top 30. In the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings, she soars 31 places from No. 54 to No. 23.

Andreeva becomes youngest to make Top 3 debut in 21 years

Beijing runner-up Andreeva continued a career-best season which has already seen her become a Grand Slam champion for the first time by reaching her fifth final of the year -- a joint tour-leading number alongside Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.

Andreeva beats Bartunkova in straight sets to reach Beijing final

At 19 years and 166 days old, Andreeva is rewarded with her Top 3 debut this week, climbing two places from No. 5 to No. 3. She's the youngest player to enter the Top 3 since a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova in February 2005. Since then, only two other players have cracked the Top 3 as teenagers -- Caroline Wozniacki (19 years and 205 days old in February 2010) and Coco Gauff (19 years and 182 days old in September 2023).

Bartunkova enters Top 30, Charaeva makes Top 100 debut

Two early upsets shook the Beijing draw, and the two players who dealt them out are both rewarded by hitting new milestones this week.

Back in June, Nikola Bartunkova led Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-0 in the Berlin quarterfinals, but was unable to close out the win. The 20-year-old Czech finished the job in the Beijing third round -- then went all the way to her first WTA 1000 semifinal, claiming another Top 10 win along the way over compatriot Karolina Muchova. Bartunkova, who ended 2025 ranked No. 130, climbs five places from No. 34 to make her Top 30 debut at No. 29 this week.

Alina Charaeva, the 2020 Roland Garros junior finalist, had already notched some career-best results in 2026 -- her first two WTA quarterfinals in Hamburg and Sao Paulo, her first WTA 125 title in Midland. But she had yet to defeat -- or even face -- a Top 30 opponent until her astonishing upset of new World No. 1 Elena Rybakina from a set and a break down in the Beijing second round. Charaeva went on to make the last 16, and this week jumps 20 places from No. 118 to make her Top 100 debut at No. 98. The 24-year-old becomes the second Armenian to be ranked in the Top 100 following Elina Avanesyan.

Mertens boosted by Beijing run; Jovic, Kraus, Sun up to new career highs

For nearly a decade, Elise Mertens has been a Top 50 mainstay: she first broke into it in July 2017, and has not fallen out since. The 30-year-old Belgian is taking another run at the career high of No. 12 she set in November 2018. At Wimbledon in July, she reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2020 US Open. In Beijing last week, she made her first WTA 1000 semifinal since Madrid 2021.

Mertens' pair of Top 10 upsets in Beijing over Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek also take her total this year to four -- the most Top 10 wins she's ever scored in a single season. She climbs five places from No. 19 to No. 14 this week, her highest position since May 2021.

Beijing quarterfinalists Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova both move up one place, to No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. For Svitolina, it's her highest ranking since September 2021.

Elsewhere, Iva Jovic and Sinja Kraus have both set new career highs after making the Beijing fourth round. Jovic, 18, is up to spots to No. 11 and Kraus, 24, jumps 20 to No. 75 after reaching the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event for the first time.

Junior No. 1 Sun Xinran made an impact on her WTA main-draw debut as a wild card. The Chinese 16-year-old, fresh off the US Open girls' title, upset Eva Lys and Cristina Bucsa -- the latter her first Top 50 win -- to make the Beijing third round. Sun became the first 2010-born player to win matches at WTA 1000 level, and this week she soars 164 places to enter the Top 500 for the first time at No. 418. She's now the second-highest ranked 2010-born player following Memphis champion Kristina Liutova at No. 116.

Jeanjean, Shubladze, Sramkova, Aksu rise following WTA 125 titles

Four WTA 125 events took place over the past two weeks, all on hard courts -- two in China (Jingshan followed by Suzhou) and two in Türkiye (Adana followed by Samsun).

In Jingshan, Alexandra Shubladze added her first WTA 125 title to her haul of five World Tennis trophies this season. The 21-year-old's run culminated in fine style as she notched her first career Top 100 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 6-2 in the final, extending her 2026 record to 55-15. Shubladze leaps 31 places to a new career high of No. 132.

In Adana, Leolia Jeanjean battled to her first WTA 125 trophy, having lost her previous two finals at this level (Montevideo 2022, Colina 2025). The 31-year-old went to three sets in all five of her matches -- the only champion at WTA 125 level or above to do so this year so far -- saving two match points to defeat Melisa Ercan 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round and winning an all-French final 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 over Lois Boisson. Jeanjean rises 15 places to No. 94, just three spots beneath the career high of No. 91 that she set last August. Boisson, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser, climbs 16 places to No. 258.

Meanwhile, Erika Andreeva made the Adana semifinals as a qualifier, and climbs 32 places to No. 181 -- returning to the Top 200 for the first time since last August.

In Suzhou, Rebecca Sramkova lifted the trophy -- the former No. 33's first at any level since Hua Hin II 2024 -- with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat of qualifier Kyoka Okamura in the final, and climbs 18 places to No. 134. Okamura, who lost a high-quality first-round tilt in Singapore to eventual champion Leylah Fernandez three weeks ago, has maintained her form since -- the Japanese 31-year-old made the Jingshan quarterfinals ahead of her first WTA 125 final, and vaults 59 places from No. 303 to No. 244 this week.

In Samsun, a home champion was crowned as Ayla Aksu defeated Lucrezia Stefanini 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in the final to lift her first WTA 125 trophy. The 30-year-old is enjoying a career-best season in which she's also been the Figueira da Foz WTA 125 runner-up, won her first tour-level match since 2017 in Prague and made her Grand Slam qualifying debut at the US Open. This week, Aksu soars 54 places to a new career high of No. 156, while Stefanini is up 19 spots to No. 106.

Meanwhile, Anna Blinkova made the Samsun semifinals via a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Bianca Andreescu in the quarterfinals, and is up 16 places to No. 73.

Other notable rankings movements

Tatjana Maria, +13 to No. 71 and Madison Brengle, +20 to No. 188: Maria, 39, and Brengle, 36, first played each other in Wimbledon qualifying in 2009. They met for a seventh time in the Templeton W100 final two weeks ago, with Maria winning for a sixth time in their rivalry 6-3, 6-4. Brengle, who followed her Templeton run by making the Lexington W50 semifinals last week, returns to the Top 200 for the first time since March 2024.

Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, +32 to No. 206: The 2021 Wimbledon junior champion has hit her stride in the pros this year. Mintegi Del Olmo is on a 10-match winning streak after collecting back-to-back Bulgarian W50 titles in Plovdiv and Burgas, and the 22-year-old Spaniard is up to a new career high.

Gao Xinyu, +24 to No. 220: The Chinese 28-year-old won her first tour-level match since the 2025 United Cup in Beijing last week -- and the first of her career on home soil -- upsetting Panna Udvardy in the Beijing first round.

Britt Du Pree, +40 to No. 281: The 19-year-old Dutchwoman makes her Top 300 debut after winning the Reims W35 title two weeks ago.

Alisa Oktiabreva, +125 to No. 311: Roland Garros junior champion Oktiabreva is on a 15-match winning streak after picking up three straight World Tennis titles -- two W35s in Santa Margherita di Pula, then last week's Heraklion W50. The 18-year-old Czech reached a career high of No. 280 this April.

Alena Kovackova, +67 to No. 340: Another 18-year-old Czech, Kovackova is up to a new career high after reaching the Santa Margherita di Pula W35 final (losing to Oktiabreva) and Burgas W50 semifinals.

Charo Esquiva Banuls, +95 to No. 449: Former junior No. 9 Esquiva Banuls is on a 10-match winning streak. The 18-year-old Spaniard won the first two professional titles of her career at the Yecla W50 and Baza W35 on home soil, and makes her Top 500 debut.

Astra Sharma, +605 to No. 576: After being sidelined for six months, former No. 84 Sharma returned to action in July, losing her first four matches back. But the 31-year-old Australian's comeback hit its stride over the last two weeks as she claimed the Nashville W15 and Lexington W50 titles back-to-back, the latter as a qualifier.

Giulia Safina Popa, +166 to No. 620: The 16-year-old Romanian compiled a 17-match winning streak over the past month, collecting three straight W15 titles in Campulung, Constanta and Varna before qualifying for the Burgas W50 last week. Popa, who qualified for her first WTA main draw as a 15-year-old last year in Iasi, is up to a new career high.

Ekaterina Dotsenko, +416 to No. 807: Dotsenko, the junior No. 21, has enjoyed an impressive start to her pro career. On her pro debut in July as a 14-year-old, she made a W15 final in Monastir; in her second and third events last month, she swept back-to-back W15 titles in the same venue, becoming the first 2011-born player to win a professional tournament. Dotsenko, who turned 15 years old last week, now becomes the first 2011-born player to reach the Top 1,000.