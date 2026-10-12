Shi rides qualifying momentum to stunner over Eala in Wuhan

After arriving in Wuhan without a Top 100 win to her name, Chinese qualifier Shi Han earned her third in a matter of days Monday night, rallying from a set down to upset No. 19 Alexandra Eala 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 2 hours, 27 minutes.

Wuhan: Scores | Order of play | Draws

"I'm really excited now because my opponent, their ranking is [No. 19]," Shi told reporters. "I think I played really well today, and we also played a very good match. I'm so happy to win this match."

For Shi, the formula behind the victory was simple.

"I tried to be patient and play my best tennis. I tried my best on the court, and I tried to save every ball."

Winning big in Wuhan 🤩 Shi Han defeats Eala in a three-set battle! #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/CJPuZ2zuzL — wta (@WTA) October 12, 2026

The World No. 217 also came from a set down to defeat Peyton Stearns in the first round of qualifying before toppling the in-form Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets to reach the main draw on home soil. The breakthrough run comes just two weeks after she pushed eventual champion Zheng Qinwen to three sets in the first round in Beijing.

The win was Shi's third WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz main-draw victory and her first since Hong Kong in 2024. It also marked her first WTA 1000 main-draw win.

How it happened

There was little to separate Shi and Eala through the first 15 games. Eala broke to steal the opening set, reeling off the final five points from 40-0 down, and held a 3-2 lead in the second with momentum seemingly on her side.

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From there, however, the match swung decisively toward Shi. She won four straight games to force a third set, then extended the run to seven consecutive games to open a 3-0 lead in the decider. Eala remained steady on serve, but she could not slow Shi's dominance behind her delivery down the stretch.

Over her final four service games, Shi won 16 of 18 points. After Eala held to stay within reach, Shi confidently served out the match to secure the first Top 20 win of her career.

From qualifying to Round 2 🌟 Shi Han fights to a big win against Eala, her first Top 20 victory! #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/8R9UeaBtK2 — wta (@WTA) October 12, 2026

Nearly every key statistic favored Shi. She hit more aces (4-0), landed a higher percentage of first serves (64% to 60%), won more first-serve points (78% to 64%), struck more winners (31 to 20), committed fewer unforced errors (33 to 37) and generated more break-point opportunities (9 to 3). She also won 100 total points to Eala's 88.

Get to know Shi

Shi, 21, owns career-high rankings of No. 200 in singles and No. 213 in doubles. She has won seven ITF singles titles, including four this season. In June, she swept the singles and doubles crowns at the W50 Elvas.

She made her WTA Tour debut as a wildcard at the 2024 China Open and earned her first tour-level victory later that year in Guangzhou over Jessika Ponchet.

Her second tour-level win came at her next tournament in Hong Kong and was followed by a nearly two-year drought that ended with Monday's upset of Eala.

Shi will face Leylah Fernandez in the second round after the Canadian defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets earlier Monday. It will be their first meeting.