Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff qualify for WTA Finals in Indian Wells

Both players will be appearing at the season-ending event for the fifth consecutive year

Gauff is a former WTA Finals champion, lifting the title in 2024

Pegula has reached an impressive five finals this season, including two at WTA 1000 level

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The WTA announced Wednesday American stars Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will be competing on tennis' ultimate stage in November as both players have secured qualification for the WTA Finals Indian Wells.

Pegula and Gauff will each make their fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament. They join PIF WTA World No. 1 Elena Rybakina, Indian Wells and Miami champion Aryna Sabalenka, Roland-Garros winner Mirra Andreeva and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, with two singles spots still open.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Pegula and Gauff’s qualification means the WTA Finals singles draw will feature multiple American players for the fifth consecutive year.

Pegula is no stranger to the WTA Finals and across her four previous appearances finished as runner-up in 2023 and made the semifinals in 2025.

Her season has been highlighted by reaching an impressive five finals, including two at WTA 1000 level, winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and contesting the title match at the Cincinnati Open.

Qualified! How Coco Gauff made the 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells

The Buffalo native also reached the final at three WTA 500 tournaments, winning the Credit One Charleston Open and finishing runner-up at the VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open and the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C.

Florida's Coco Gauff has also flourished this season at WTA 1000 events, winning the Cincinnati Open and reaching the final at the Miami Open presented by Itaú and Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome).

The former WTA Finals champion, who in 2024 became the first American player to win the title in 10 years, also performed strongly at the Grand Slams to bolster her qualification hopes, reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon and the US Open and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Qualified! How Jessica Pegula made the 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells

The WTA Finals Indian Wells field includes eight singles players and eight doubles teams from the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. The top seven in each race qualify automatically. The eighth spot goes to the highest-ranked Grand Slam champion, singles player or doubles team, ranked from No. 8 to No. 20 who has not already qualified.

This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.