Swiatek earns 40th win of season as Svitolina holds off Samsonova

No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek and No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina kept their bids for a spot at the WTA Finals alive with second-round wins at the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open on Wednesday, albeit in contrasting fashion.

Swiatek had the easier path, scoring a 6-2, 6-1 win over fellow Polish player Magdalena Frech in 1 hour, 43 minutes. The victory was her 40th of the season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and her 149th in WTA 1000 events, moving her past Serena Williams (148) into outright seventh place on the all-time list since the format's introduction in 2009.

"I'm happy to get the first match on the center court because I didn't get a chance to play there before," Swiatek told the media after her win. "At the beginning of the match, it was point by point, but then I was happy that I started making less mistakes and I used my chances till the end of the match. For sure it was tougher than the score."

Game, set, match 🎾 Iga Swiatek moves on into the last 16 in Wuhan, defeats Frech 6-2, 6-1. #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/kWig7Mk15e — wta (@WTA) October 14, 2026

With her second win in as many meetings against the World No. 56, Swiatek improved to 19-2 against opponents ranked outside the top 50 this season. Her only two losses have come against No. 52 Maria Sakkari in Doha and No. 121 Zheng Qinwen at the US Open.

Swiatek describes 2026 season as her toughest

Swiatek has also recorded at least 40 wins in a season for the fifth consecutive year, a run of consistency she is pleased with.

"I mean every year has been so much different that there's no like recipe or solution," Swiatek said. "I'm happy that even though every year was different and presented different challenges, I'm able to be consistent and for sure this one has been.. toughest so still getting every win means a lot and you know I'll try to have as many as possible obviously."

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Swiatek believes this season has been particularly challenging and she reflected on what she has learned from the struggles.

"Probably the biggest lesson will be that nothing will come easy because you know it kind of has been pretty up in my career going like always forward a little bit," she said. "When when I had some bad periods, I suddenly won something and I felt great. This year it's been a bit tougher. I think I will learn to have more grit and to find also little successes, not only be happy with the results, but also with the process and everything."

Swiatek will next face either Ashlyn Krueger or Lanlana Tararudee. It would be her first meeting with either player.

Svitolina needs three sets to get past Samsonova

No. 5 seed Svitolina had a tougher passage into the third round against Liudmila Samsonova. Svitolina won the first set 6-2 and took an early break in the second before Samsonova fought back to level the set. Samsonova saved two match points late in the set before claiming it 7-5.

Svitolina regrouped in the decider, winning 6-2 to secure her second victory in as many meetings against Samsonova. She will next face either Katie Volynets or Hanyu Guo.

Seals the deal 💪 Elina Svitolina secures the win over Samsonova 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/qxwUGnb3yx — wta (@WTA) October 14, 2026

"It was a good match for me," Svitolina said in her on-court interview. "I felt like I was playing good and then she came back in the second set and I had to really step up my game in the third. I'm very happy with the way I could stay mentally tough and continue fighting.

"I think [the key was] a little bit of everything Finding the shots and finding the right ball to attack. I think this was really important and really stay focused and find your way to win."

Both Swiatek and Svitolina are looking for deep runs in Wuhan as they pursue qualification for the season-ending WTA Finals. Svitolina currently sits sixth in the Race to the WTA Finals standings, while Swiatek is 10th.