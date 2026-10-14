How Swiatek chose her red dress for the Wuhan player party

Iga Swiatek was one of the many WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars who attended the player party prior to the start of the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open, and her red dress drew much praise from observers.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday following her 6-2, 6-1 win over countrywoman Magdalena Frech, she explained how she chose the dress, and why she opted for red over black.

"We don't get any tips and recommendations in terms of the outfits, so I picked it myself," she said. "I tried it at home and I wanted to be sure I got proper outfits for these players' parties, because I know in China they always happen, and I want to be ready.

"So I tried this stuff at home, and I like this one. I felt red would be the nice color, because lately I feel like I've been wearing black because it's always the easiest, but I wanted to find something in a nicer color. I like this one. Red fits me, so I feel pretty confident in it. So yeah, I'm happy with the choice."

Swiatek was also happy to advance on Tuesday, in a match that wasn't as convincing as the scoreline would have you think. The World No. 9 made 21 unforced errors and double faulted four times, but created a ton of chances for herself. She converted six of her 16 break-point opportunities and was clutch on her return, saving seven of nine break points.

She's now won 40 matches this season, and will move into the third round in Wuhan for the second straight year.

"I'm happy to get the first match on the center court because I didn't get a chance to play there before," she told reporters. "...I was happy that I started making less mistakes, and I used my chances until the end of the match. For sure it was tougher than the score."

Swiatek will play American Ashlyn Krueger on Thursday for a spot in the quarterfinals. Krueger advanced after beating Lanlana Tararudee 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

This will be their first career meeting on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.