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Match Reaction

Chwalinska wins all-Polish semifinal to reach Wuhan final

Match Reaction
1m read 17 Oct 2026 51m ago
Maja Chwalinska, Wuhan 2026
Getty Images

Maja Chwalinska reached her first WTA 1000 final with a straight-sets victory over Iga Swiatek in an all-Polish semifinal at the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open on Saturday. Chwalinska will face Great Britain's Sonay Kartal in Sunday's final, with both players bidding for the biggest titles of their careers.

Chwalinska saved two set points while trailing 5-3 in the opening set before Swiatek took an injury timeout to address a leg injury. The former world No. 1 appeared hampered by the injury after returning to the court, as Chwalinska won 10 of the next 11 games to complete a 7-5, 6-1 victory in 2 hours, 8 minutes.

More to come

 

WTA Staff

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