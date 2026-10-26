Rankings Watch: Rybakina one win from securing year-end World No. 1

The Asian Swing continued on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week with a WTA 500 event in Ningbo and a WTA 250 event in Osaka.

Elena Rybakina swept through the Ningbo field for the loss of just one set, marking her first trophy as World No. 1 and the first successful title defense of her career. It's also her 15th career title, and a tour-leading fourth of the 2026 season.

The reigning Australian Open and US Open champion is now just one win away from securing the Year-End World No. 1 position for the first time. Rybakina is currently entered in this week's Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis as the No. 1 seed with a first-round bye; she will face either Maria Sakkari or qualifier Yulia Putintseva in her second-round opener.

Even if Rybakina does not score a win in Tokyo, she will be able to guarantee herself the year-end top spot by winning one match at the WTA Finals Indian Wells in two weeks' time.

Siniakova, Krueger, Boulter return to Top 50

In Osaka, Katerina Siniakova snapped a three-year title drought in singles, collecting her first trophy since Nanchang 2023 and sixth overall. The 30-year-old, who set her career high of No. 27 in June 2024, bounces up 37 places from No. 86 to No. 49 in this week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings. The jump ends a six-week spell outside the Top 50 for Siniakova.

The Czech isn't the only Top 50 returnee this week. Ashlyn Krueger, the 2023 Osaka champion, returned to the final with a run that included a semifinal upset of top seed Ann Li. The 22-year-old, who also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a qualifier this year, climbs 11 spots from No. 55 to No. 44 -- she's back in the Top 50 for the first time since the start of January.

Osaka semifinalist Katie Boulter's absence from the Top 50 has been even longer. The Briton reached her career high of No. 23 in November 2024, but slid out of the Top 50 in September 2025. She returns this week with a 10-place jump to No. 48 after making her third semifinal of the season.

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Other notable rankings movements

Leylah Fernandez, +7 to No. 23: Singapore champion Fernandez reached her second final of the Asian Swing last week in Ningbo; four of her 10 career finals have now come in Asia, and she owns a 9-3 record on the continent this year.

Polina Kudermetova, +14 to No. 91: Kudermetova returns to the Top 100 for the first time since September after qualifying and reaching the second round of Ningbo.

Katarzyna Kawa, +22 to No. 106: Despite being a two-time WTA finalist (at Jurmala 2019 and Bogota 2025), the 33-year-old Pole has yet to crack the Top 100. But Kawa scored a career-best win over Belinda Bencic en route to the Ningbo quarterfinals last week -- her first defeat of a Top 20 opponent, and her first quarterfinal above WTA 250 level -- where she was the only player to take a set from Rybakina all week. Her reward is a new career high, exceeding her previous peak of No. 112 in November 2020.

Elsa Jacquemot, +22 to No. 135: The Frenchwoman reached her first final of 2026 at any level at last week's Wrexham W100.

Shi Han, +15 to No. 162: The Chinese 21-year-old is up to another new career high after continuing her strong form on home soil this month. Shi had never defeated a Top 100 player until this month, but she scored three Top 100 wins in Wuhan and added another two, over Magdalena Frech and Alina Korneeva, to qualify for Ningbo.

Madison Brengle, +14 to No. 178: The 36-year-old American reached her sixth World Tennis final of the season last week at the Austin W50. Former No. 35 Brengle was sidelined between September 2023 and April 2025 as she underwent surgery for skin cancer; having started 2026 at No. 453, she's back up to her highest ranking since March 2024 after compiling a 51-30 record so far this year.

Harmony Tan, +15 to No. 200: Former No. 90 Tan collected her second W50 title of the year in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin last week.

Reese Brantmeier, +48 to No. 217: NCAA champion Brantmeier, who turned pro this year, won the biggest title of her career so far at last week's Saguenay W75. The 22-year-old American scored her second career Top 100 win over top seed Tatjana Maria 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, and vaults to a new career high.

Hannah Klugman, +93 to No. 248: Two months after lifting her first professional trophy at the Leiria W50, 17-year-old Klugman claimed a second on home soil at the Wrexham W100. The British teenager did not drop a set all week, and conceded just 26 games in five matches (including a 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal upset of former No. 33 Rebecca Sramkova). Klugman, the 2025 Roland Garros junior runner-up, makes her Top 300 debut as a result.

Alisa Oktiabreva, +40 to No. 271: Reigning Roland Garros junior champion Oktiabreva is up to a new career high after compiling a 20-match winning streak encompassing four World Tennis titles, the latest of which was the Heraklion W35 two weeks ago. The 18-year-old Czech was sidelined for two months this summer due to injury, but has not lost a match since returning to action in September.

Ella McDonald, +26 to No. 327: Louisiana State University student McDonald is on a 12-match winning streak and up to a new career high after reaching the Templeton W100 semifinals as a qualifier last month (giving a walkover in her semifinal), then winning her first W50 title in Austin last week (again as a qualifier). The 21-year-old Briton defeated Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-1 in the final.

Felitsata Dorofeeva-Rybas, +51 to No. 574: Junior No. 12 Dorofeeva-Rybas is on a 10-match winning streak at professional level, and up to a new career high, after sweeping back-to-back Chisinau W15 titles. The 17-year-old extended her pro record in 2026 to 23-3.

Connie Ma, UNR to No. 775: Back in 2018, Ma reached the Top 700 as a 15-year-old, scoring wins over Emiliana Arango, McCartney Kessler, Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns in her first four professional tournaments. She went on to play college tennis for Stanford University, but competed in just one professional tournament between July 2019 and September 2026. The 23-year-old American has gone 11-2 in three events since returning, winning the Redding W35 two weeks ago and regaining a ranking for the first time since July 2022.