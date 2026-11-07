WTA Finals Day 1 preview: Gauff, Pegula set for all-American battle at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells are set to begin Sunday, the 55th edition of the signature year-end event.

Following World No. 1 and defending champion Elena Rybakina's withdrawal, Marta Kostyuk enters the competition as first alternate.

Here’s an updated schedule for the opening day, followed by an in-depth preview of the singles matches.

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Sunday, Nov. 8: Day 1 schedule

All times local to Indian Wells (PST).

12 p.m.: [8] Linda Noskova vs. [ALT] [9] Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: [4] Coco Gauff vs. [5] Jessica Pegula

Followed by: [1] Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs. [8] Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: [4] Cristina Bucsa/Nicole Melichar-Martinez vs. [6] Ellen Perez/Demi Schuurs

Linda Noskova vs. Marta Kostyuk

Head-to-head: Noskova leads 2-1

For the fourth time this season, Noskova and Kostyuk will go toe-to-toe to kick off the tournament. They've played each other on all three surfaces, with Noskova edging out Kostyuk 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in their lone hard-court meeting at the US Open fourth round.

En route her Wimbledon championship, Noskova took the grass meeting in the semifinals, while Kostyuk won the battle on clay on her way to taking the Madrid title. Both of those matches were in straight sets.

"I feel like this year has definitely been a great buildup year, great buildup season for me," Noskova said in her pre-event press conference. "The results came my way. I was super excited about the grass season, also the clay season, and then the U.S. swing was great for me, as well."

Since that US Open encounter, Kostyuk has only managed to win one match since, her second round at Guadalajara. She last played on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Ningbo. As for Noskova, she last competed at the the Round of 16 in Beijing.

Both players have 35 wins in their 2026 season, and are making their debuts at the WTA Finals.

"It's the most competitive tournament that one can play in a year," Noskova said. "Also the situation where you can lose a match and win the whole thing is very, very new to me. I've seen people do it. It's a great way to show the fighting spirit. I cannot wait what happens in the first few rounds."

Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula

Head-to-head: Series tied 5-5

There is plenty of history between the friends and former doubles partners who have split their 10 meetings. The pair were drawn into the same group at last year's WTA Finals, where Dubai champion Pegula prevailed in three sets. But Cincinnati champion Gauff has won both of their 2026 encounters, in the Wimbledon quarterfinals and the Cincinnati final.

Gauff discussed that familiarity in her pre-event press conference, adding that it essentially becomes much more of a mental game, given they both know each other's play styles well.

"When you get to the point where you've played someone so many times, that's where it becomes really more difficult, just because of the fact that you got to capitalize on do things you do well, but also know they're going to change things, vice versa," Gauff said. "When you play somebody so many times, it becomes even more mental because you're both trying to figure out to go away from your own patterns, because they know your patterns."

Pegula reflected on both of their 2026 matchups in her press conference, recalling Gauff's high level in the final two sets at Wimbledon and from the start in Cincinnati. Still, it's a new matchup and things can change in an instant.

"You never know what's going to happen out there," Pegula said. "We know what we're going to try to do, try and change. We'll just see when we get out there if we're able to kind of execute what we want to. If one of us changes or is trying to do something different, how well we can react to that, as well. I think it will be interesting."

Overall, this marks the fourth consecutive year Gauff and Pegula have met at the year-end championships, with Pegula holding a 2-1 edge in their previous three matchups.