Beyond the Court: How the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Partners Are Bringing Women's Tennis to Life in Indian Wells

The world's best women's tennis players are competing in Indian Wells, California, for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals, taking place November 8–15, as the prestigious season-ending championship returns to North America.

Bringing together the top eight singles players and doubles teams to compete for one of the sport's most coveted titles, the Finals promise a thrilling conclusion to the 2026 season on the WTA Tour driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Beyond the competition, more than 15 partners will help bring the event to life through a packed programme of experiences spanning sport, entertainment, fashion, technology and community engagement.From an extraordinary champion's prize to a first-of-its-kind TikTok livestream and exclusive collaborations, this year's Finals will offer something for everyone, both on and off the court.

FAGE Begins a New Chapter as Title Partner

The 2026 Finals mark the beginning of a significant new partnership, as FAGE makes its debut as Title Partner of the WTA Finals.

The four-year agreement will see the global dairy brand support the tournament in Indian Wells this year before accompanying the Finals to Charlotte, North Carolina, from 2027 through 2029.

Bringing together FAGE's commitment to quality and excellence with the WTA's ambitions for its flagship event, the partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the season-ending championship.

Throughout the tournament, FAGE will have a visible presence across the venue, including on-site product sampling, giving fans the opportunity to discover its range of products.

The partnership will also extend beyond the Finals, with FAGE expanding its involvement across the WTA Tour from 2027, creating further opportunities to engage with tennis audiences throughout the season.

A Champion's Prize Like No Other: Mercedes-Benz Celebrates Excellence

One of the most anticipated moments of this year's Finals will come on Sunday, November 15, when Mercedes-Benz, Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA Tour, presents the singles champion with an extraordinary prize.

The winner will receive a one-of-a-kind MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, specially created by Mercedes-Benz to celebrate the pinnacle of women's tennis.

Finished in an exclusive ultraviolet colour, the bespoke vehicle features personalised details including an engraved winner's name and a specially designed key, making it a lasting symbol of the champion's achievement.

The car was officially unveiled on November 5 at the WTA Clubhouse, hosted by Mercedes-Benz and the WTA at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Studio in Beverly Hills. Co-hosted by WTA star Taylor Townsend and singer and actress Halle Bailey, the evening brought together personalities from sport, entertainment, fashion and culture to celebrate the upcoming Finals.

The car will be presented during the singles trophy ceremony on November 15, while the doubles champions will each receive a complimentary 12-month lease of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

The prize marks a major milestone in the inaugural season of the partnership between Mercedes-Benz and the WTA, which has already introduced new experiences across the Tour, from innovative Signature Courts to content collaborations and enhanced fan engagement.

A New Way to Experience Tennis

At the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Mercedes-Benz will also bring its innovative Signature Court experience to fans throughout the tournament.

The interactive installation reimagines the traditional tennis court with three nets arranged in the shape of the iconic Mercedes-Benz star, inviting visitors to try the sport from an entirely new perspective.

With appearances from WTA players and Legends planned throughout the week, the Signature Court offers fans the chance to get involved and connect with some of the sport's biggest names.

Skyscanner Spotlights the Closest Calls

Travel is central to professional tennis, connecting players, their teams and fans with tournaments around the world. Skyscanner, the leading global travel platform that helps travelers compare flights, stays and car rentals, joins the WTA Finals as its Official Travel Search Partner.

At the heart of Skyscanner’s presence throughout the tournament will be its “Close Call” activation, spotlighting the fine margins and high-stakes moments that define the championship for fans in the stadium and watching around the world.

Celebrating the World's Best: WTA Year-End World No. 1 presented by PIF

Celebrating sporting excellence remains at the heart of the Finals, with two of the season's outstanding performers recognized with the WTA Year-End World No.1 Rankings presented by PIF.

Elena Rybakina has secured the 2026 WTA Year-End World No.1 singles ranking for the first time in her career, becoming the 17th player in WTA history to achieve the distinction.

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova will receive the Year-End World No.1 honor during an on-court presentation following another exceptional season. The Czech star has secured a record sixth year-end No.1 doubles finish, more than any other player in WTA history, having won a Tour-leading seven doubles titles in 2026.

The honors recognize the consistency, dedication and extraordinary performances required to finish a season at the very top of the sport.

Accenture Powers the Future of Women's Tennis

As the WTA's Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner, Accenture is helping transform the technology and services that support players across the Tour.

The partnership includes the modernisation of the WTA's Player Zone and the development of more connected digital services, using data and AI to improve the player experience.

Accenture's work forms part of a wider effort to make the Tour more connected, efficient and responsive to the needs of its athletes, helping build the foundations for the future of women's professional tennis.

Rolex Celebrates Excellence in Women's Tennis

Rolex continues its longstanding association with the WTA and the highest level of women's professional tennis at the season-ending championship.

Renowned for its commitment to precision, achievement and sporting excellence, Rolex's presence at the Finals reflects the qualities that define the world's leading players and the pursuit of success at the very highest level.

Wilson Supports the Players and Fans

Wilson will expand its presence at the Finals as the tournament's Official Ball, Racket Stringer, Apparel, Footwear and Hardgoods Partner.

From the equipment used in competition to the apparel and footwear featured throughout the venue, Wilson will support the tournament both on and off the court.

Fans will also be able to purchase selected Wilson merchandise on-site.

Morgan Stanley Brings Clients Closer to the Action

As a Global Partner of the WTA, Morgan Stanley will host a dedicated hospitality programme during the final three days of the tournament.

The programme will include a client tennis clinic, offering guests the chance to step onto the court themselves alongside enjoying world-class competition.

TikTok Opens Up the Finals to a New Generation of Fans

The WTA Finals are also embracing new ways to connect with audiences following the announcement of a global content partnership with TikTok.

In a first for the tournament, the official Draw Ceremony was livestreamed on TikTok on November 3, allowing fans around the world to follow the opening moments of the Finals in real time.

The collaboration builds on the remarkable popularity of women's tennis across the platform. The WTA has surpassed one million TikTok followers, while its content has generated more than 250 million combined video views and engagements year-to-date, up 41% year-on-year. By bringing fans closer to the players, their personalities and the moments that matter, the partnership is helping make women's tennis more accessible to digital-first audiences.

Where Tennis Meets Fashion, Creativity and Culture

The Finals will also bring together tennis, design and popular culture through a series of creative collaborations.

Everyone Watches Women's Sports

The WTA has also teamed up with women's sports media and commerce brand TOGETHXR for a special Finals collaboration.

Built around TOGETHXR's influential Everyone Watches Women's Sports platform, the collaboration celebrates the momentum behind women's sport and the players helping shape its future.

It brings another cultural dimension to the Finals, recognizing the influence of female athletes beyond their performances on court.

Hello Kitty Takes to the Court

One of the most playful additions to this year's Finals is a special Hello Kitty merchandise collection, bringing the globally recognized character into the world of women's tennis.

Featuring exclusive tennis-inspired designs, the collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and a collectible plush, offering fans a fun new way to celebrate their love of the sport.

The collaboration brings a fresh dimension to the tournament's merchandise offering, combining sport, fashion and lifestyle in an unexpected way.

Adobe Captures the Spirit of Indian Wells

The WTA has partnered with Adobe on a commemorative poster celebrating the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals.

Created by Peruvian illustrator and graphic designer Fiorella Granda, the artwork draws inspiration from the Coachella Valley's distinctive mid-century modern architecture and natural beauty.

The result is a colourful tribute to the tournament's Indian Wells setting, capturing the character of the destination through a creative lens.

Fans will also be able to enjoy the debut of the WTA's first signature cocktail. Inspired by the WTA's iconic purple brand colour, the Final Swing combines Grey Goose vodka, lemonade and lavender syrup, garnished with blueberries and served in a custom WTA Finals tumbler.

A portion of proceeds will support the WTA Foundation, giving fans another way to contribute to the organization's work beyond the court.

The City of Indian Wells Celebrates Its Host Community

As Host City Partner, the City of Indian Wells will help bring the excitement of the Finals into the wider Coachella Valley.

A special trophy tour will visit locations across the area, including local elementary schools, while Indian Wells Residents Day on November 10 will offer another opportunity for the community to get involved.

The City will also support the WTA Foundation's Champions for Change event, helping ensure the tournament leaves a positive legacy beyond the competition.

Creating Impact Beyond the Court

This year's tournament carries additional significance as the WTA Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary.

On November 14, Women's Health Day, presented in partnership with UNICEF, will recognize the importance of supporting women and girls around the world.

Fans will be invited to participate in a special Rally the World for Every Child experience, honoring influential women and celebrating the power of sport to inspire change.

A commemorative heart-shaped tennis ball pin will also be available to purchase in celebration of the Foundation's anniversary.

Bringing the Finals to Fans Around the World

The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals will reach audiences across more than 200 countries, regions and territories through a network of 45 broadcast partners.

Seven broadcasters will be on-site in Indian Wells, including Tennis Channel, DAZN, Sky Sports UK, Canal+ Poland, Canal+ Czechia, Migu and Tencent, delivering coverage to fans around the world.

Beyond live match broadcasts, the WTA will provide expanded digital access to the tournament.

Four practice courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be livestreamed on YouTube and through WTA Unlocked, alongside practice activity on Stadium 2, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the world's best players prepare for competition.

The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals take place November 8–15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.