WTA Foundation and UNICEF rally tennis fans for women’s health at FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- As the FAGE WTA Finals continue at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund, in support of UNICEF, is encouraging tennis fans to join the rally for women’s health. Together, the partnership has raised funds to help support 1.5 million mothers since 2024.

During the Finals’ official Women’s Health Day this Saturday, November 14, the WTA Foundation will spotlight these worldwide efforts, which help improve access to essential health and nutrition resources for women and children, including prenatal vitamins that help protect women’s health and give children a healthy start in life.

On-site activations at Indian Wells will build on the WTA Foundation’s multi-year partnership with UNICEF and a recent visit to Tanzania, where the WTA Foundation and former World No. 4 Anke Huber met with community health workers, UNICEF nutrition experts, and families to learn how the type of work the Fund helps support is being implemented.

“The WTA was founded on the belief that women deserve an equitable chance at fulfilling their dreams,” said Ann Austin, Executive Director of the WTA Foundation. “The WTA Foundation is proud to carry that torch forward by supporting UNICEF’s work to ensure women everywhere can access quality nutrition during pregnancy. Maternal malnutrition is a widespread and often overlooked crisis, one whose consequences last for generations. No woman should endure it for lack of something as simple as a prenatal vitamin.”

“Better access to nutrition for every woman and child is attainable when we come together in community,” said Anke Huber. “In Tanzania we engaged with health advocates and mothers who are working together to ensure children have the best possible start in life -- and every opportunity to fulfill their potential as they grow. By supporting UNICEF’s maternal health initiatives through the Global Women’s Health Fund, WTA fans can be gamechangers who transform lives. As a tennis family, we really can make a difference.”

The partnership supports the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund and its efforts to improve access to essential maternal nutrition services, including multiple micronutrient supplements. In Tanzania, the WTA Foundation saw firsthand how UNICEF’s work to improve health and nutrition for women and children involves much more than any single intervention.

From antenatal care facilities in Mbeya to a village health and nutrition day in Songwe, the delegation met health workers, families and local leaders working together to bring nutrition counseling, essential products and other services closer to the communities that need them. The visit underscored the importance of strong local systems, trusted health workers and sustained partnerships in creating lasting change.

The Tanzania visit anchors the WTA Foundation’s multi-year efforts to help close persistent gaps in women’s health, investment, and access to care. Through complementary efforts, the WTA Foundation and the WTA are working to advance women’s health and well-being. The Foundation is expanding access to essential prenatal nutrition through its partnership with UNICEF. Separately, the Foundation is supporting cancer research with its ACEing Cancer campaign, while the WTA advances maternity and fertility benefits for its WTA athletes. Together, these initiatives reflect a broader commitment to helping women and girls thrive in competition, leadership, and life.

At the Finals, fans are invited to visit an interactive UNICEF booth celebrating mothers and learn how the WTA is driving meaningful change beyond the court. Player-led videos will amplify the call for support across the WTA’s global broadcast, in-stadium and digital channels, and anyone can donate in support of the UNICEF partnership at womenchangethegame.com.

As part of Women’s Health Day at the FAGE WTA Finals and in the spirit of the WTA’s Rally the World campaign, fans can also purchase a specialty pin featuring a heart-shaped tennis ball for $10, with proceeds directly supporting the WTA Foundation and marking its 10th anniversary.

For more information about the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund, in support of UNICEF visit www.womenchangethegame.com.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.