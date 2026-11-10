Noskova secures FAGE WTA Finals semifinal berth with straight-sets win over Gauff

Linda Noskova continued her impressive FAGE WTA Finals debut Tuesday at Indian Wells, defeating Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 in 75 minutes to improve to 2-0 in Group 1 play and become the first player to clinch a semifinal berth.

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Noskova is the youngest player to reach the semifinals in her first WTA Finals appearance since Petra Kvitova in 2011. She is also the youngest player to win her first two round-robin matches since Gauff in 2024 and the first No. 8 seed to do so since Anett Kontaveit in 2021.

"First of all, I did not even know I was in the semis, to start with that," Noskova told reporters. "Right after the match finished, I was already focusing on how I'm going to play Jessie (Pegula) in two days. So not much really changes for me. I still want to win. I still want to get whatever score, whatever win possible. I'm not really playing the math here, so it's not going to be any different."

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The Czech has now beaten Gauff in both of their WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings this season after dropping their first two encounters. Tuesday's victory came in part through a dominant return performance.

Known for her powerful serve, Noskova broke Gauff five times, including four times in the opening set. She converted five of nine break-point opportunities and won 75% (18 of 24) of the points on Gauff's second serve. The pressure Noskova applied on return helped her build 4-1 leads in both sets.

"I wish I started off serving a little bit better," Gauff told reporters. "I think if I was serving better, maybe I could've put some more pressure on those return games. She was starting up a break a lot, and it's much easier to serve when you're up a break. Especially, she is a good server, so I think that's just something I have to work on."

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Gauff will face Marta Kostyuk in her third round-robin match, needing a win to advance to the semifinals. Gauff, who is looking to become the youngest player to reach her third semifinal at the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2006, has won four of six head-to-head meetings.

Noskova, meanwhile, has won three of four meetings against Pegula. A victory would extend her tour-leading total of 25 wins since the start of the grass season.