Errani, Paolini first to reach FAGE WTA Finals doubles semis; Townsend, Siniakova stay alive

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini were the last doubles team to qualify for the FAGE WTA Finals, but the Italians became the first to secure a semifinal berth with their second consecutive Group 2 victory on Tuesday night in Indian Wells.

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Second seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova also won Tuesday to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the season-ending tournament.

Errani, Paolini advance to WTA Finals semifinals for first time

In the final match of the day, eighth seeds Errani and Paolini rallied from a set down to defeat fourth seeds Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 in 1 hour, 29 minutes.

The victory was the Italians' second in three career meetings against Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez.

An EPIC battle under the moonlight! 🌙 @SaraErrani and @JasminePaolini have the crowd on their feet as they defeat Bucsa/Melichar-Martinez in an intense matchup. #FAGEWTAFinals https://t.co/TiFqCcYjjA — wta (@WTA) November 11, 2026

Having defeated Townsend and Siniakova in their opening match Sunday, Errani and Paolini improved to 2-0 in Group 2, securing first place in the group with one match remaining. It marks the first time in three WTA Finals appearances that the Italians have advanced beyond the group stage.

Townsend, Siniakova keep semifinal hopes alive

In the day's opening doubles match, second seeds Townsend and Siniakova battled past Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs 7-6 (2), 6-3 in 1 hour, 38 minutes.

The victory was their first in two group matches this week and kept them in contention for a semifinal berth.

Finding their footing! 💃 @TaylorTownsend and @K_Siniakova defeat Perez/Schuurs in straight sets under the desert moonlight. #FAGEWTAFinals https://t.co/SJzNvOtPM1 — wta (@WTA) November 11, 2026

Townsend and Siniakova have now won all three of their meetings against Perez and Schuurs, all in straight sets and all in 2026. The pair are bidding to reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year, having advanced to the final in 2024 and the semifinals in 2025.

Townsend, Siniakova to face Bucsa, Melichar-Martinez for second semifinal spot

With Errani and Paolini having secured first place in Group 2, the second semifinal berth will be decided Thursday when Townsend and Siniakova face Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez.

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Both teams enter the decisive group match with 1-1 records, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Perez and Schuurs, who have lost their first two group matches, have been eliminated from semifinal contention.