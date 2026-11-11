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FAGE WTA Finals Day 5 preview: Gauff, Pegula battling for spots in semis

Author: Brad Kallet
previews
4m read 11 Nov 2026 5h ago
jessica pegula wta finals 2026
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for WTA

Group 1 in the FAGE WTA Finals singles draw has taken some shape. And by the end of play on Thursday, the picture will be clear. 

Linda Noskova is into the semifinals following straight-set wins over Marta Kostyuk and Coco Gauff, and she'll play Jessica Pegula on Thursday with a chance to win the group.

Pegula and Gauff, both of whom are 1-1 through two matches, are still in the running for semifinals spots heading into the last day of group-stage play. Gauff will play Kostyuk, who was eliminated following her loss to Pegula.

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Here's everything you need to know about Day 5 at the FAGE WTA Finals, including the order of play and advancement scenarios.

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Thursday's order of play

12 p.m. PT: [9] Marta Kostyuk vs. [4] Coco Gauff 

Followed by: [5] Jessica Pegula vs. [8] Linda Noskova 

Followed by: [2] Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs [4] Cristina Bucsa/Nicole Melichar-Martinez 

Followed by: [6] Ellen Perez/Demi Schuurs vs. Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini 

The advancement scenarios

Singles Group 1
  • Pegula will advance with a win over Noskova. Even if she loses, she will advance if Kostyuk beats Gauff.
  • For Gauff to advance to the semifinals, she has to beat Kostyuk and Noskova must beat Pegula.
Group1 through 2 rounds

WTA

Doubles Group 2
  • If Bucsa/Melichar-Martinez win, they'll secure the second semifinals spot.
  • If Siniakova/Townsend win, they'll secure the second semifinals spot.
wta finals Doubles Group 2 16x9

WTA

A closer look at the singles matches

[9] Marta Kostyuk vs. [4] Coco Gauff 

Gauff leads the head-to-head 4-2

It's a must-win match for Gauff, who will need some help from Noskova. Gauff will look to shore up her serve after being broken five times against Noskova, and losing 75 percent of points on her second serve. The result was 4-1 deficits in each set.

She'll likely have a better chance in her service games against Kostyuk, who struggled with a right wrist injury through the Asian Swing and up until very recently endured daily pain for three months. She was short on practice and reps heading into the Finals, where she was an alternate before replacing Elena Rybakina, and has now dropped six straight matches (a walkover win over Taylor Townsend notwithstanding). She's gotten out of the gate slowly in her first two matches before finding some rhythm in the second set, and her serve has been an issue, with 15 double faults.

She's no longer in Finals contention, but she'll be playing for pride, and to end her breakthrough season on a high note.

Gauff, who won the Finals in 2024, will be looking to advance to the semifinals for the third time.

In their lone WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting this year, eventual champion Gauff beat Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2 in the Cincinnati quarterfinals.

Rivalry Rewind: The best of Coco Gauff vs. Marta Kostyuk

[5] Jessica Pegula vs. [8] Linda Noskova 

Noskova leads the head-to-head 3-1

Since Pegula won her match in straight sets and Gauff won hers in three (over Pegula), she has a more straightforward path to the semifinals. If she wins, she's in. More straightforward doesn't mean easier, though. Gauff is playing Kostyuk, who is coming off an injury and hasn't won a completed match since the US Open. Pegula will have to get through the red-hot Noskova, who has yet to drop a set in the desert. 

Noskova beat Gauff in just 75 minutes, overpowering her second serve and breaking her five times. And though she's already into the semifinals, she has no plans to take her foot off the gas against Pegula.

"Right after the match finished, I was already focusing on how I'm going to play Jessie in two days," Noskova said. "So not much really changes for me. I still want to win. I still want to get whatever score, whatever win possible. I'm not really playing the math here, so it's not going to be any different."

As for Pegula, she got a desperately-needed win over Kostyuk, taking the first set in a half hour with just three unforced errors, compared to Kostyuk's 17. She was buoyed by an effective serve, winning 76 percent of her first-serve points.

Pegula is looking to advance to the semifinals for the third time. 

They've played once already in 2026, a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win for Noskova in the Berlin final.

Rivalry Rewind: The best of Jessica Pegula vs. Linda Noskova

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