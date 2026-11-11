Svitolina comes back from a set down to beat Muchova, moves to 1-1 at FAGE WTA Finals

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Just like their past two meetings, [6] Elina Svitolina and [7] Karolina Muchova's second round-robin match at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals went to a third set.

Wednesday, in their third straight meeting to go to a decider, Svitolina edged Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and will have a chance to compete for a semifinal spot in Friday's group stage finale against [2] Aryna Sabalenka. Muchova falls to 0-2 at the competition, and could be eliminated if Mirra Andreeva defeats Sabalenka.

Find out where to watch the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells

With the comeback win, she ended Muchova's impressive 32-0 unbeaten record this season after taking the first set -- 26 of those wins had come in straight sets and six in three sets. Svitolina improves to 19-5 in three sets this season, while Muchova dropped just her third deciding set of 17 this year.

Svitolina entered with a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head on the WTA Tour Driven by Merccedes-Benz, but the one defeat was their most recent at the Stuttgart semifinals during the clay season. At the time, Svitolina had an unbeaten 6-0 record to Muchova's 7-1 in deciders and Muchova prevailed narrowly in a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win. In Miami in 2025, Svitolina earned a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory and has won both hard court meetings between the two.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Muchova is best known for her variety with her shot selection, something that Svitolina pinpointed to when previewing the matchup on Monday.

"We all know that she has a very big variety of her game," Svitolina said on Monday. "I have one day to prepare tactically against her because I think this is gonna be the key for me, and of course, I will do my best to execute it well."

That variety was present often, with Muchova employing some drops shots, crafty forehands and coming to the net to pressure Svitolina, who was positioned at the baseline. That variety and pressure is how Muchova quickly took the first set.

The Ukrainian, in contrast to her opening match, settled into the contest in the second set, adjusting to Muchova's variety and led 4-2 in the second set as the Czech started to commit more errors -- Svitolina's winner to unforced error ratio went from 5:14 in the first set to 12:11 in the second set. Following a Muchova double fault, one her eight on the day, Svitolina closed the second set on her serve, setting their third straight match to go to a decider.

She carried that momentum into the third set, winning in similar fashion by a double break, and finished with 22 winners -- 17 of them came in the final two sets. Svitolina, who only dropped four games across the final two sets, has now earned her 11th win at the FAGE WTA Finals and her first since 2019. She's also 6-1 at the WTA Finals in three-set matches.

More to come...