United Cup draw: Gauff, Noskova, Chwalinska headline 2027 field
Coco Gauff, Linda Noskova and Maja Chwalinska will headline January's United Cup, which will be played over the course of 10 days in Perth and Sydney.
Elise Mertens, Belinda Bencic and the returning Victoria Mboko are also scheduled to play.
The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and ATP-combined team competition, which kicks off on Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 10, will feature 18 countries split across six groups.
Sydney and Perth will each host nine teams in a round-robin format. The three group winners in each city, as well as the best-performing runner-up in each, will advance to the quarterfinals.
Each tie will feature three matches -- a women's singles match, a men's singles match and a mixed doubles match. The singles matches are best-of-three tiebreak sets. The mixed doubles matches are two tiebreak sets, with a deciding 10-point match tiebreak if necessary.
The group stage in Perth will be played at the RAC Arena from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, and the quarterfinals will be held there the following day. The group stage in Sydney will be contested at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, and the quarterfinals will be played over the following two days.
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The two semifinals will then be played in Sydney on Jan. 9. The final will be on Jan. 10.
The 2027 United Cup will be the fifth edition of the team event. United States has won it twice, in 2023 and 2025. Poland is the defending champion.
Below are the six groups, the locations and the participating players.
Perth Draw
Group A
United States
WTA: Coco Gauff, Varvara Lepchenko, Nicole Melichar-Martinez
ATP: Ben Shelton, Keegan Smith, Christian Harrison
Croatia
WTA: Donna Vekic, Lucija Ciric Bagaric
ATP: Dino Prizmic, Matej Dodig, Mate Pavic
Kazakhstan
WTA: Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva
ATP: Aleksandr Shevchenko, Dmitry Popko
Group C
Canada
WTA: Victoria Mboko, Kayla Cross, Gabriela Dabrowski
ATP: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexis Galarneau, Cleeve Harper
Italy
WTA: Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Nuria Brancaccio, Angelica Moratelli
ATP: Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Pellegrino, Filippo Romano
Denmark
WTA: Clara Tauson, Emma Kamper
ATP: Holger Rune, Elmer Moller, Johannes Ingildsen
Group E
Poland
WTA: Maja Chwalinska, Martyna Kubka, Katarzyna Piter
ATP: Hubert Hurkacz, Maks Kasnikowski, Jan Zielinski
Germany
WTA: Tamara Korpatsch, Mona Barthel, Mina Hodzic
ATP: Yannick Hanfmann, Florian Broska, Kevin Krawietz
Switzerland
WTA: Belinda Bencic, Susan Bandecchi, Naima Karamoko
ATP: Jerome Kym, Leandro Riedi, Jakub Paul
Sydney Draw
Group B
Czechia
WTA: Linda Noskova, Laura Samson, Jesika Maleckova
ATP: Jiri Lehecka, Dalibor Svrcina
Greece
WTA: Maria Sakkari, Despina Papamichail, Sapfo Sakellaridi
ATP: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ioannis Xilas
Hungary
WTA: Anna Bondar, Panna Udvardy, Fanny Stollar
ATP: Fabian Marozsan, Zsombor Piros
Group D
France
WTA: Diane Parry, Leolia Jeanjean, Fiona Ferro
ATP: Arthur Fils, Geoffrey Blancaneaux, Manuel Guinard
Australia
WTA: Talia Gibson, Daria Saville, Ellen Perez
ATP: Rinky Hijikata, Alex Bolt, Marc Polmans
Great Britain
WTA: Emma Raducanu, Francesca Jones, Olivia Nicholls
ATP: Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski, Neal Skupski
Group F
Belgium
WTA: Elise Mertens, Polina Bakhmutkina, Magali Kempen
ATP: Alexander Blockx, Gauthier Onclin, Sander Gille
Spain
WTA: Paula Badosa, Leyre Romero Gormaz, Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers
ATP: Rafael Jodar, Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
Argentina
WTA: Solana Sierra, Jazmin Ortenzi, Nicole Fossa Huergo
ATP: Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Mariano Kestelboim, Guido Andreozzi