United Cup draw: Gauff, Noskova, Chwalinska headline 2027 field

Coco Gauff, Linda Noskova and Maja Chwalinska will headline January's United Cup, which will be played over the course of 10 days in Perth and Sydney.

Elise Mertens, Belinda Bencic and the returning Victoria Mboko are also scheduled to play.

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and ATP-combined team competition, which kicks off on Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 10, will feature 18 countries split across six groups.

Sydney and Perth will each host nine teams in a round-robin format. The three group winners in each city, as well as the best-performing runner-up in each, will advance to the quarterfinals.

United Cup

Each tie will feature three matches -- a women's singles match, a men's singles match and a mixed doubles match. The singles matches are best-of-three tiebreak sets. The mixed doubles matches are two tiebreak sets, with a deciding 10-point match tiebreak if necessary.

The group stage in Perth will be played at the RAC Arena from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, and the quarterfinals will be held there the following day. The group stage in Sydney will be contested at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, and the quarterfinals will be played over the following two days.

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The two semifinals will then be played in Sydney on Jan. 9. The final will be on Jan. 10.

The 2027 United Cup will be the fifth edition of the team event. United States has won it twice, in 2023 and 2025. Poland is the defending champion.

Below are the six groups, the locations and the participating players.

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Perth Draw

Group A

United States

WTA: Coco Gauff, Varvara Lepchenko, Nicole Melichar-Martinez

ATP: Ben Shelton, Keegan Smith, Christian Harrison

Croatia

WTA: Donna Vekic, Lucija Ciric Bagaric

ATP: Dino Prizmic, Matej Dodig, Mate Pavic

Kazakhstan

WTA: Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva

ATP: Aleksandr Shevchenko, Dmitry Popko

Group C

Canada

WTA: Victoria Mboko, Kayla Cross, Gabriela Dabrowski

ATP: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexis Galarneau, Cleeve Harper

Italy

WTA: Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Nuria Brancaccio, Angelica Moratelli

ATP: Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Pellegrino, Filippo Romano

Denmark

WTA: Clara Tauson, Emma Kamper

ATP: Holger Rune, Elmer Moller, Johannes Ingildsen

Group E

Poland

WTA: Maja Chwalinska, Martyna Kubka, Katarzyna Piter

ATP: Hubert Hurkacz, Maks Kasnikowski, Jan Zielinski

Germany

WTA: Tamara Korpatsch, Mona Barthel, Mina Hodzic

ATP: Yannick Hanfmann, Florian Broska, Kevin Krawietz

Switzerland

WTA: Belinda Bencic, Susan Bandecchi, Naima Karamoko

ATP: Jerome Kym, Leandro Riedi, Jakub Paul

Sydney Draw

Group B

Czechia

WTA: Linda Noskova, Laura Samson, Jesika Maleckova

ATP: Jiri Lehecka, Dalibor Svrcina

Greece

WTA: Maria Sakkari, Despina Papamichail, Sapfo Sakellaridi

ATP: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ioannis Xilas

Hungary

WTA: Anna Bondar, Panna Udvardy, Fanny Stollar

ATP: Fabian Marozsan, Zsombor Piros

Group D

France

WTA: Diane Parry, Leolia Jeanjean, Fiona Ferro

ATP: Arthur Fils, Geoffrey Blancaneaux, Manuel Guinard

Australia

WTA: Talia Gibson, Daria Saville, Ellen Perez

ATP: Rinky Hijikata, Alex Bolt, Marc Polmans

Great Britain

WTA: Emma Raducanu, Francesca Jones, Olivia Nicholls

ATP: Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski, Neal Skupski

Group F

Belgium

WTA: Elise Mertens, Polina Bakhmutkina, Magali Kempen

ATP: Alexander Blockx, Gauthier Onclin, Sander Gille

Spain

WTA: Paula Badosa, Leyre Romero Gormaz, Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers

ATP: Rafael Jodar, Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo

Argentina

WTA: Solana Sierra, Jazmin Ortenzi, Nicole Fossa Huergo

ATP: Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Mariano Kestelboim, Guido Andreozzi