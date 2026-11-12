Andreeva wins 45 of final 55 points to rout Sabalenka, reach first FAGE WTA Finals semifinal

Mirra Andreeva turned a 4-1 first-set deficit into a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over Aryna Sabalenka in 62 minutes Wednesday at Indian Wells, winning the final 11 games and 45 of the last 55 points to reach her first FAGE WTA Finals semifinal.

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As a result, Andreeva became the youngest player to advance to the WTA Finals semifinals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She is the fifth teenager to reach the semifinals since the current round-robin format was introduced in 2003, joining Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic, Wozniacki and Coco Gauff.

The victory also produced another milestone. After beating Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in her opening round-robin match, Andreeva became the first player in tournament history to win a 6-0 set in each of her first two WTA Finals matches.

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The first meeting between Andreeva and Sabalenka in 605 days carried plenty of intrigue. Their most recent encounter had come in the 2025 Indian Wells final, when the teenager came from a set down to stun the then-World No. 1 Sabalenka and lift the trophy.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, won Indian Wells this year as part of her completion of the Sunshine Double and got off to a strong start Wednesday, breaking Andreeva's serve for 3-1 and racing to a 4-1 lead.

What followed was a stunning reversal as Andreeva won the next 12 points to level the set at 4-all, then claimed 20 of the next 23 points and closed the opener with three consecutive aces. She carried that momentum through the second set. She won all of her first-serve points and lost just two points on serve in the set, never giving Sabalenka a chance to slow her surge.

11 straight games for the W for Mirra Andreeva ‼️ #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/bCR51LcTcU — wta (@WTA) November 11, 2026

Sabalenka struggled to explain the dramatic shift in momentum.

"That's a very good question," Sabalenka told reporters. "She definitely played great tennis. For now, what can I say? Bravo. Well, the good thing is that I still have a chance to qualify -- I'll need some time to recover after. I don't even know how many games in a row I lost."

After entering the WTA Finals with one Top 10 win in 2026, Andreeva has added two more this week. She will seek a third against Karolina Muchova, whom she leads 1-0 at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level.

Andreeva has claimed multiple Top 10 wins at a single event for the third time in her career, after Dubai and Indian Wells in 2025. She won the title at both tournaments.

Smiling her way into the semis 😄 #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/qhOFtfQSZA — wta (@WTA) November 11, 2026

Despite the defeat, Sabalenka remains alive in the semifinal race. She and Svitolina will play for the second semifinal spot on Friday after Svitolina rallied from a set down to defeat Muchova earlier Wednesday. Sabalenka has won six of the previous seven meetings between the pair.