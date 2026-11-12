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Match Reaction

Dabrowski, Stefani move closer to semifinals as Group 1 race heats up at FAGE WTA Finals

Match Reaction
2m read 12 Nov 2026 7h ago
Su-wei Hsieh & Jelena Ostapenko, WTA Finals 2026
Getty Images

Top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani claimed their second consecutive win, while fifth seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko recorded their first victory in Group 1 action at the FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells on Wednesday.

The results left three teams in contention for the two semifinal berths from Group 1, with the qualifiers to be determined on Friday.

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Dabrowski, Stefani prevail in match tiebreak

In the first doubles match Wednesday, Dabrowski and Stefani recovered from an early break down in the opening set against Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic to claim it in a tiebreak.

Guo and Mladenovic, who had won their opening group match, rebounded to take a 5-2 lead in the second set before closing it out 6-4. However, Dabrowski and Stefani proved too strong in the match tiebreak, winning it 10-5 to complete a 7-6(5), 4-6, 10-5 victory in 2 hours, 1 minute.

The win avenged Dabrowski and Stefani's loss to the same pair in this year's Wimbledon final and improved their Group 1 record to 2-0.

Hsieh, Ostapenko win to eliminate Mertens, Zhang

In the final match of the day, fifth seeds Hsieh and Ostapenko recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the opening set to defeat Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 7-5, 6-3 in 1 hour, 23 minutes. It was the first meeting between the two teams.

With the victory, Hsieh and Ostapenko improved to 1-1 in Group 1 and remained in contention for a semifinal berth. Mertens and Zhang, meanwhile, were eliminated from semifinal contention after suffering their second consecutive straight-set defeat.

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Dabrowski, Stefani lead Group 1 standings

With two wins from two matches, Dabrowski and Stefani sit atop Group 1 heading into Friday's final round of matches.

Hsieh and Ostapenko and Guo and Mladenovic are tied at 1-1, although Hsieh and Ostapenko hold a slight advantage in sets won and lost, with a 3-2 record compared with Guo and Mladenovic's 3-3.

The two semifinal berths from Group 1 will be decided Friday.

WTA Staff

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