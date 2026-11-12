Swiatek talks pressure, philanthropy and Nadal on Mikaela Shiffrin's podcast

Iga Swiatek offered a glimpse into the mindset behind her success on Mikaela Shiffrin's podcast, What's the Point?, discussing the pressures of competing at the highest level and the personal journey of becoming a champion.

Recorded in June, when Swiatek was No. 3 in the PIF WTA Rankings, the conversation brought together two friends who know firsthand the expectations that come with sustained success in their respective sports.

For Swiatek, that journey began with her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2020, when she was a teenager ranked outside the Top 50, and continued with her rise to World No. 1 in 2022. Looking back on her three years in the top spot, she identified three distinct phases: proving she belonged, learning to cope with a target on her back and rediscovering the joy of competing.

"Honestly, I don't think I was completely aware, especially at the beginning, like what [being No. 1] means, you know?" Swiatek said, recalling how she inherited the top ranking following Ashleigh Barty's retirement four years ago.

The ranking took on greater meaning after Swiatek lost it a year later. Following a historic 37-match winning streak after reaching No. 1, she struggled with "stress and anxiety" as her results no longer matched those extraordinary heights.

But the lessons of that period helped her grow, both personally and professionally. Reclaiming No. 1 at the end of 2024 after winning the WTA Finals, she said, was the "best gift that tennis gave me."

"I think I was just more aware after 2023 what kind of challenges an athlete can face and I was more grateful about the situation that I'm in and how privileged I am to even fight for World No. 1," she added.

Swiatek also spoke about the early days of her tennis career, and the well-known inspiration she took from Rafael Nadal. Growing up, Swiatek looked to the Spanish great not only as a role model but also as a blueprint for the kind of player she wanted to become.

"I had this vision of how tennis should look like, and I always felt like it should be like being consistent and solid, really building the rally, waiting for the right opportunities," she said. "What Rafa did the best was he was so patient sometimes in rallies, and it was really grueling for the opponents to be able to cope with that and physically also maintain the good level throughout the whole match. So when I watched him I felt like it would be great to play like him."

Nadal wasn't her only inspiration, however. Swiatek laughed as she recalled trying to replicate moves she saw in tennis video games, including the jumping and diving shots popularized by showman Gael Monfils.

Now, with years of experience behind her, Swiatek wants to pass on what she's learned to the next generation. Last year, she founded the Iga Swiatek Foundation, dedicated to creating long-term opportunities for young people through education and sport.

"I know how hard it is to navigate your career at this stage when you don't know so many things and you also don't have people to ask what to do," she said. "I wanted to do that because I want these athletes basically to avoid [these] pressure situations that I had -- financially and also not knowing who to ask, what to do ... I want to give this sense of safety for them and also provide all the knowledge that I gained."

Watch the full interview with Swiatek on Shiffrin's podcast here.