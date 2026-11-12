FAGE WTA Finals Day 6 preview: Sabalenka, Svitolina play for a semifinals berth

By the end of play on Day 6 at the FAGE WTA Finals, the semifinals will be set.

Mirra Andreeva clinched Singles Group 2 on Wednesday with a convincing 6-4, 6-0 win over Aryna Sabalenka, moving into the semis in her Finals debut. Earlier in the day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Elina Svitolina stayed alive with a spirited 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win over Karolina Muchova, eliminating Muchova from contention.

Find out where to watch the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells

On the final day of group-stage play, it will come down to Sabalenka against Svitolina for the second Group 2 spot, and the last semifinals berth.

Here's everything you need to know about Day 6 at the WTA Finals, including start times, advancement scenarios for doubles and head-to-heads.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Friday's order of play

12:00 p.m. PT: [3] Mirra Andreeva vs. [7] Karolina Muchova



Followed by: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [6] Elina Svitolina



Followed by: [1] Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani vs. [5] Hsieh Su-wei/ Jelena Ostapenko



Followed by: [3] Guo Hanyu/Kristina Mladenovic vs. [7] Elise Mertens/Zhang Shuai

The advancement scenarios

Singles Group 2

The winner of the Sabalenka-Svitolina match will advance to the semifinals, in the second position in Singles Group 2.

WTA

Doubles Group 1

Dabrowski/Stefani currently sit atop the Group 1 standings with a 2-0 record, though they haven't clinched a semifinals berth yet.

Hsieh/Ostapenko and Guo/Mladenovic, both with 1-1 records, are still in contention heading into Day 6. Hsieh/Ostapenko hold a slight advantage over Guo/Mladenovic in sets won and lost, with a 3-2 record compared with Guo/Mladenovic's 3-3 mark.

Mertens/Zhang, losers in straight sets in their first two matches, have been eliminated.

With two spots up for grabs and three teams still in the running, here are the advancement scenarios at play on Day 6.

WTA

A closer look at the singles matches

[3] Mirra Andreeva vs. [7] Karolina Muchova

Andreeva leads the head-to-head 1-0

Andreeva won't be playing for positioning in this match, as she's already won Group 2 and is into the semifinals. But she will be playing to continue her momentum, of which she has a ton heading into the weekend. Andreeva has yet to drop a set at Indian Wells, and she's fresh off one of the more dominant and stunning performances of her career. Trailing 4-1 against Sabalenka, Andreeva flipped the switch and won the last 11 games. More impressive was the fact that she won 45 of the last 55 points, winning the match in just 62 minutes. She overpowered one of the most powerful players of her generation, winning all of her first-serve points in the second set and dropping just two second-serve points.

Andreeva and Muchova have played just once on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, and not since 2024. Andreeva won that match in Ningbo after Muchova retired trailing 6-2, 1-0.

[2] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [6] Elina Svitolina

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 6-1

It's do-or-die time for Sabalenka and Svitolina, who have taken different paths to this winner-takes-all match. Sabalenka got off to a terrific start against Muchova, winning in straights, and looked strong early against Andreeva before it all came crashing down. Svitolina was beaten handily by Andreeva in her opener, and her Finals fate looked grim after dropping the first set to Muchova. But the Ukrainian, who last played the Finals in 2019, rebounded swiftly and dropped just four sets over the final two sets.

Svitolina found her consistency in that second set, improving her winner-to-unforced error ratio from 5-to-14 to 12-to-11. Seventeen of her 22 winners came in the latter two sets, and she had just four unforced errors in the decider.

Sabalenka, a two-time finalist at the year-end tournament, will look to play a cleaner match after committing 23 unforced errors against Andreeva.

Sabalenka has won her last five matches against Svitolina, including a clinical 6-2, 6-3 win in the Australian Open semifinals at the start of the year. She's won all three of their contests on hard courts.