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wta finals

Diana Shnaider to replace Muchova in FAGE WTA Finals group-stage match against Andreeva

Author: Cole Bambini
wta finals
1m read 13 Nov 2026 33m ago
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Owen Reynoldson/WTA

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Karolina Muchova has withdrawn from her 2026 FAGE WTA Finals group-stage finale with a gastrointestinal illness.

Diana Shnaider, No. 10 seed and second alternate, will replace Muchova face No. 3 Mirra Andreeva to begin play on Friday at Indian Wells. 

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from today's match due to gastrointestinal issues," Muchova said in a statement. "It's not how I wanted to end my season, but there's a lot to be proud of and I'm already looking forward to next year."

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Regardless of the result vs. Shnaider, Andreeva has already secured first place in Group 2 with straight set wins over No. 6 Elina Svitolina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She'll face No. 5 Jessica Pegula for the first time on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in the tournament's semifinals on Saturday.

Muchova finishes her 2026 season with a 41-14 record, and was already eliminated from knockout stage contention with losses to Sabalenka and Svitolina. This year, she won titles in Doha and Bad Homburg, and reached the final at Wimbledon.

Andreeva holds a 2-0 lead against Shnaider in the head-to-head, most recently defeating her en route to the title at Adelaide in January.

Updated order of play

12 p.m.: [3] Andreeva vs [10 ALT] Shnaider 
FB: [2] Sabalenka vs [6] Svitolina
FB: [1] Dabrowski and Stefani vs. Hsieh and Ostapenko
FB: [3] Guo and Mladenovic vs. [7] Mertens and Zhang

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