The path to the final four:  How Svitolina beat Sabalenka to join Andreeva as a Group 2 semifinalist

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- There was a point on Wednesday when it looked as though Elina Svitolina might play her last match at Indian Wells with nothing left to play for. She’d already lost to Mirra Andreeva, and when Karolina Muchova took the first set, there was good reason to think Svitolina’s chances were slipping away. Muchova had won all 32 matches that year in which she’d taken the opening set.

For Muchova to make it 33, she still had to find a way past a player who was starting to settle in. Svitolina gave up just four games over the next two sets, and by the time she walked off court, she knew she’d have a semifinal spot to play for on Friday.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

To get to Saturday, though, Svitolina still had to beat Aryna Sabalenka, who’d won their last five meetings and all three they’d played on hard courts. Sabalenka broke in the opening game, so Svitolina had some catching up to do again. She got the break back and, at 3-3, leaned on her second serve to save two break points before taking the next two games to win the set.

Sabalenka took the second by the same score, and this time it was Svitolina who got the early break. She added another for 5-1 and served out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win, converting six of her eight break points along the way. That put her second in Group 2 and set up a semifinal against Group 1 winner Linda Noskova.

Svitolina hadn’t beaten Sabalenka since Strasbourg in 2020. Now the 2018 champion is back in the semifinals in her first appearance at the year-end event since 2019, and for the first time after losing her opening match.

Andreeva already knew she’d be playing Saturday when she took the court against late replacement Diana Schnaider earlier Friday. She won 6-2, 6-1 to finish 3-0 without dropping a set and will face Jessica Pegula for the first time in the other semifinal.

Here’s how Andreeva and Svitolina reached the semifinals at Indian Wells.

Mirra Andreeva

The group stage

Win over Svitolina: Andreeva saved all six break points she faced and won the last seven games of a 6-4, 6-0 victory in her WTA Finals debut. The win also reversed the result of their Australian Open meeting earlier in the year.

Win over Sabalenka: Sabalenka led 4-1 in the opening set, and 62 minutes into the match Andreeva was through to the semifinals. She won the final 11 games and 45 of the last 55 points to take it 6-4, 6-0, becoming the first player to win a 6-0 set in each of her first two WTA Finals matches.

Win over Schnaider: Andreeva had already won Group 2 when Karolina Muchova withdrew and second alternate Diana Schnaider stepped in at the last minute. Even more efficient than her last match, Andreeva needed just 55 minutes to win 6-2, 6-1 and finish 3-0 in group play without dropping a set. Schnaider hit seven winners against 32 unforced errors and won just three of 15 points on her second serve.

Quotable: “I was just feeling like that anger was building up inside of me. But then it was a good thing that I was serving because I kind of was able to turn that anger into trying to serve faster and … let it out with serving. And then after I felt like I felt better, and then I was able to play better on the return, and just like that, the things went my way.” -- Andreeva on how she turned around a 4-1 first-set deficit against Sabalenka on Wednesday.

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Elina Svitolina

The group stage

Loss to Andreeva: Svitolina had six break points in her first WTA Finals match since 2019, and Andreeva saved them all. After a tight opening set, Andreeva won the last seven games to close out a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Win over Muchova: Muchova had been 32-0 on the season after winning the first set. Svitolina ended that run with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win, hitting 17 of her 22 winners in the final two sets to give herself a chance to advance on Friday.

Win over Sabalenka: Svitolina broke twice in the third set and converted six of her eight break points overall to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. It was her first hard-court win over Sabalenka and the first time she’s reached the WTA Finals semifinals after losing her opening match. She finished 2-1 in group play and will face Noskova on Saturday.

Quotable: “I think this is the sweet thing about the WTA Finals, because even if you lose the first match, you’re still not out. You have a couple of more matches and interesting, I think, situations.” -- Svitolina after rebounding from an opening loss Wednesday.

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