Andreeva books first FAGE WTA Finals championship ticket after win over Pegula

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- World No. 3 Mirra Andreeva has secured her spot in Sunday’s FAGE WTA Finals championship.

With a 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win over No. 5 Jessica Pegula in one hour and 25 minutes, Andreeva remains unbeaten at Indian Wells after sweeping Group 2. She awaits the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between Elina Svitolina and Linda Noskova.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

What the win means

Andreeva has yet to drop a set through four matches. Entering Saturday's semifinal, Andreeva, 19, became the youngest player to make the semifinals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. Cumulatively, Andreeva has won 48 games, dropping just 18. That's the fewest games dropped en route to the final since the round robin format was introduced in 2003.

Additionally, she's the youngest player to make the final since Maria Sharapova in 2004 and is the third player, joining Serena Williams and Chris Evert to win their first four matches at the FAGE WTA Finals in straight sets.

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How it happened

As top five players, both Pegula and Andreeva found it interesting their paths never converged until the semifinals of the WTA Finals for their first ever meeting. While there was unfamiliarity by only practicing twice before, both had a sense of each other's games by seeing the other's success on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

To start, Pegula went up an early break at 2-1 after an Andreeva double fault, but Andreeva got the match back on serve with a pair of incredible points.

She hit a down-the-line forehand winner to extend the deuce before following it up on break point with a cross-court winner on the run. Then, Andreeva held in another tight game, saving two break points, to lead 3-2 midway through.

Andreeva impresses with pair of winners in FAGE WTA Finals semis

A few games later, Andreeva notched another pivotal break. With a help of a funky return that disrupted Pegula's play in the rally, Andreeva hit a backhand winner off of Pegula's lofted return to give herself a chance to serve for the set at 5-3. She did, closing the set in just under 45 minutes. Pegula had an easy winner to get the break back, but lost the lofted ball in sun and mishit the shot long, one of her 18 unforced errors in the set. The American finished with an unforced error to winner count of 32:12,

The second set initially followed suit, as Pegula once again went up a break early in the set at 3-1 only for Andreeva to get it right back and then hold -- the set now level at 3-3. Andreeva dominated on the return, breaking Pegula -- who had just off a career-high 16 aces vs. Noskova in the group stage -- four times.

While Pegula stopped the stretch of Andreeva's four consecutive games won with a hold at 5-4, Andreeva served for the match and took five of the final six games in the second set, earning her 54th win of the season.

More to come...