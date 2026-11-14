Follow live: Noskova or Svitolina? Who will play Andreeva for the FAGE WTA Finals title?

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- One semifinal down, and Mirra Andreeva gets to play for the title in her FAGE WTA Finals debut. Jessica Pegula led 3-1 in the second set, but Andreeva won five of the last six games to close it out 6-3, 6-4. She still hasn’t dropped a set all week.

So who’s joining her? We’re staying right here for Linda Noskova and Elina Svitolina, and there’s a little history on both sides of that one. Noskova won her group in her first appearance at the year-end event, and Svitolina, the only former champion left, had to win twice in three sets just to get to Saturday. She took the decider 6-1 against Aryna Sabalenka on Friday to capture the last semifinal spot.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

If you’re just joining us, you can catch up on how Andreeva got through below. And if you’ve been here since the first ball, stick around. We’ll have updates, highlights and some polls as Noskova and Svitolina decide who plays her for the title.