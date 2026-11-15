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Match Reaction

Unbeaten Errani, Paolini to battle Siniakova, Townsend for WTA Finals doubles crown

Author: Haresh Ramchandani
Match Reaction
2m read 15 Nov 2026 3h ago
Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini, WTA Finals 2026

Second seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will face No. 8 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the championship match at the FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells on Sunday after both teams advanced with straight-set victories in Saturday evening's semifinals.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

In the first semifinal, Siniakova and Townsend edged top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani in a closely contested opening set that featured no breaks of serve before completing a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory in 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Siniakova and Townsend have now won all three meetings against Dabrowski and Stefani this season. 

In the second semifinal, Errani and Paolini, the last team to qualify for the season-ending tournament, defeated No. 3 seeds Hanyu Guo and Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-4 to advance to their first WTA Finals championship match.

The Italians, who won all three of their group-stage matches, remain unbeaten this week at Indian Wells. The victory also avenged a loss to Guo and Mladenovic in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells WTA 1000 event earlier this season, when Guo and Mladenovic prevailed in a match tiebreak.

Final showdown: Siniakova, Townsend vs. Errani, Paolini

Siniakova and Townsend are competing at the WTA Finals for the third consecutive year and have advanced beyond the group stage on all three occasions. Sunday's championship match will be their second as a team, having finished runners-up in 2024.

The Czech-American duo have won five titles this season, including Roland Garros, the US Open, Madrid, Miami and Indian Wells.

Townsend is seeking her first WTA Finals title in her third appearance, while Siniakova is competing at the season-ending tournament for the eighth time. The Czech previously won the doubles title in 2021 with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova.

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Errani and Paolini, meanwhile, are competing at the WTA Finals for the third consecutive year and have advanced beyond the group stage for the first time as a team.

Paolini is making her third consecutive appearance, all alongside Errani, while Errani had previously qualified for the tournament three times with compatriot Roberta Vinci. Both Italians have reached the championship match for the first time.

This season, Errani and Paolini won the title in Tokyo and finished runners-up in Miami.

Siniakova and Townsend defeated the Italians in the finals of the Indian Wells and Miami WTA 1000 events earlier in the season. However, Errani and Paolini turned the tables in their group-stage encounter this week, prevailing in a match tiebreak.

Sunday's final will be their fourth meeting of the season, with Siniakova and Townsend holding a 2-1 advantage.

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