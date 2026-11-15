Mirra Andreeva takes a seat in her one-of-a-kind Mercedes-AMG SL 55

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- With her FAGE WTA Finals win, World No. 3 Mirra Andreeva won took home $3.37 million, the Billie Jean King Cup and also a brand new Mercedes!

Andreeva received a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ in the WTA's iconic purple, presented during the trophy ceremony, following her 7-5, 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina in the singles final.

She finishes the year with a tour-leading 55 wins as well as four titles on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Adelaide, Linz, Roland Garros and the WTA Finals.

The eight singles players had a first glimpse of the Mercedes they'd be competing for during the content shoot leading up to the event, and Andreeva joked ahead of the tournament they wouldn't give her the keys, but now they are all hers. She received the keys on stage, and quickly made her way to the driver's seat to see her name engraved inside.

Andreeva won't be able to shift the gear into drive quite yet, as she hasn't acquired her driver's license, but she assured it would be in the works.

Read more about the vehicle design here