Camila Giorgi announced Monday via Instagram that she intends to return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2027, nearly three years after stepping away from the sport. The former Italian No. 1 recently welcomed her first child and will turn 35 in December ahead of her comeback season.

In a statement translated from Italian, Giorgi said:

"Over the past two years, my life has changed a lot, but my desire to play and compete has never left me. Motherhood has given me an extraordinary experience, and today I feel I have the motivation and energy to take on this new challenge. I know there will be a lot of work to do, but I’m eager to get back in the game and build, step by step, a new chapter in my career."

That new chapter will include Marco Panichi on her team. Panichi previously served as a fitness coach for Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Giorgi reached a career-high PIF WTA Singles Ranking of No. 26 in October 2018 and has won four WTA singles titles. The highlight came at the 2021 Canadian Open in Montreal, where she defeated Karolina Pliskova in the final to win the biggest title of her career. During that run, she also defeated Elise Mertens, Petra Kvitova, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Giorgi wins 3rd straight match over Pliskova to capture career-best title: Montreal Highlights

Giorgi has reached 10 WTA singles finals, most recently in Merida in February 2023, where she also captured her most recent title. Her latest tour-level appearance came in Miami in March 2024, when she lost to Iga Swiatek in the second round before departing professional tennis.

Other highlights of Giorgi's career include quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon in 2018 and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2012, the US Open in 2013 and Roland Garros in 2022 and compiled 17 Top 10 wins and a 430-319 career record.