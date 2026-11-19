Priscilla Hon has always been entrepreneurial. She's always been pulled to stay busy and pursue side projects off the court. It was that drive, and that initiative, that prompted WTA Senior Manager of Player Relations Irina Black to reach out to Hon about participating in the 2026-27 WTA Player Business Mentoring Programme.

The 28-year-old Australian didn't know of the program, designed to educate players about business and prepare them for life after tennis, but she was instantly intrigued. As it turns out, she was in the process of her largest-scale endeavor yet -- Invisible Skin, a premium suncare brand that she had founded with fellow player Karolina Muchova the prior November.

She jumped at the opportunity to learn from, and work with, a preeminent executive, and expose herself to business and leadership principles that she would otherwise not have access to.

The ball got rolling at Wimbledon. Hon joined a cohort consisting of Harriet Dart, Fanny Stollar, Nadiia Kichenok, Lucie Safarova and Anett Kontaveit. Her assigned mentor, chosen because of his vast experience building and developing physical products, was Sporttips.com co-founder and Chief Sales Officer Carlos Homedes. (Homedes also spent 26 years in Nike's marketing department, including a decade at the vice president level.)

Since that first meeting, Hon and Homedes have had standing monthly calls. They regularly volley ideas back and forth and he's helped her put together a business plan. He's also provided invaluable advice about how to get Invisible Skin off the ground and build a sustainable business model, with an eye towards scaling for the future but limiting potential risk.

Hon recalls one particular instance when she was considering giving equity to a potential investor. She asked Homedes for guidance, and he cautioned her not to give anything away -- not this early, and certainly not until the investor had earned it.

It stuck with Hon, who wanted (and needed) the financial boost but was rightfully concerned about making the wrong decision.

"That was quite eye-opening," Hon said. "Because when you start a business, you're excited that people are interested, right? And we're very new to this, so it's very easy for someone to take advantage of us."

Hon, who played her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz match back in 2013, has been working furiously alongside Muchova throughout the year to launch Invisible Skin.

She's made so much progress, and learned so much about business and consumer products, that she was asked to speak at Web Summit earlier this month in Lisbon. Web Summit is one of the world's leading technology conferences, and Hon spoke on a three-person panel calling Building a Brand From the Baseline. During the segment Hon shared insights into elite performance, the importance of building a personal brand and her experience running a start-up while competing on the WTA Tour.

Dart, Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok were also on hand at the event.

"I absolutely loved my time at Web Summit," said Hon, who had never before spoken at a conference. "Being surrounded by so many influential and inspiring people from different industries was such an incredible experience.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to speak on stage, which all started after meeting Paddy Cosgrave, the founder of Web Summit, through the WTA Business Programme. It’s amazing to see where opportunities outside of tennis can take you, and I’m so thankful to have been part of it."

Hon and Muchova, currently No. 8 in the PIF WTA Rankings, knew they wanted to create a daily-use product, but they were unsure which sector of the market they wanted to sink their time and energy into.

After much deliberation and brainstorming, they landed on sunscreen, a product they use religiously as the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar chases the sun.

They had both used hundreds of brands over the years, they realized, but hadn't found one that stood out among the rest. They also came to the shared conclusion that they were constantly forgetting their sunscreen. It wasn't an essential, even though it unquestionably should be.

So they devised to make a product that's light, super convenient, feels good on the skin and is healthier than the competition. The last component, predictably, has proved to be the trickiest.

Hon and Muchova are determined to make a more natural suncare alternative, one without Octocrylene and similar ingredients. In perfecting the ingredients to their liking, they've had to change their formulation seven to eight times. And every time the formulation is changed, it delays the timeline another six weeks, both for internal testing and external testing.

As frustrating as that is, Hon has no interest in compromising or taking shortcuts.

"We just didn't want to make a product we weren't perfectly happy with," Hon said.

Many challenges lie ahead for Hon and Muchova, who plan to officially launch Invisible Skin early next year. In addition to the testing and the manufacturing, every country requires a different certification process. Hon has a third party helping her navigate that undertaking, but it still demands daily coordination. Then there's the launch strategy, the trademarking, the logistics of getting the product to the warehouse, the country labels and countless other matters that need attention.

Hon has been living on her laptop of late, meeting with retailers and PR companies and other partners to make this launch as impactful as can be. But the former Top 100 player, who underwent surgery a few weeks ago and only recently got out of a boot, wouldn't have it any other way. She's enjoying the ride, feeding off the energy it brings and bullish about Invisible Skin's potential. And the pre-launch momentum continues to gain steam.

The ultimate vision, she said, is to make the product a household name.

"I feel like we've made a product where we aren't just a sport sunscreen," she said. "We basically fit into everything. We have somehow made a product that covers each group, which I think is hard. Your everyday essentials will have this part of it, hopefully.

"My vision is to see it in shops one day all over the world. For me that would be the coolest thing."