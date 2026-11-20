The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season is officially in the books, and that means a couple things. First, some much-deserved rest and relaxation for the players. And second, ample time for reflection ... and awards.

Yes, it's officially awards season, and we're handing out winners in the following categories: Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

These awards are voted on by members of the media, bur you can make your picks below.

The winners will be revealed the week of Dec. 14.

Player of the Year

Elena Rybakina

Reached a total of six finals in 2026; she claimed four titles, including two Grand Slams at the Australian Open and US Open, defeating then-No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in both finals

Earned titles in Stuttgart and Ningbo, as well as runner-up finishes at WTA 1000 events Indian Wells and Toronto

Following her first US Open title, she became No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings, and finished as the year-end No.1 for the first time in her career

She is the only player to post more than 40 match wins on hard courts this season (41), and she hit the most aces (438), 69 more than second-place Noskova

Aryna Sabalenka

Claimed three titles this season, including the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami); also won Brisbane and reached finals at the US Open and Australian Open

She won the most Grand Slam matches of any player this season (19) and also won the most matches in straight sets (43)

Qualified for the WTA Finals for a sixth straight time (2021-2026), the first player to do so since Agnieszka Radwanska (2011-2016)

Mirra Andreeva

Reached six finals in 2026 and captured four titles, including her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros and the WTA Finals title in her singles debut

Played the most matches (71) and recorded the most match wins (55) on the WTA Tour

Finished the year at a new career-high ranking of No. 2, becoming the youngest year-end No. 2 since Maria Sharapova in 2006

Linda Noskova

Secured two titles in 2026, both on grass -- at Berlin, and then her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon, where she defeated Karolina Muchova in the first all-Czech Grand Slam final

Made her debut WTA Finals appearance, where she reached the semifinals, and reached her first career US Open quarterfinal

Made her Top 10 debut in June, hitting a peak ranking of No. 6 in August

Elina Svitolina

Reached four finals in 2026, winning Rome and Auckland and reaching title matches in Dubai and at the WTA Finals

The WTA Finals appearance was her first since 2019

Had 11 Top 10 wins

Doubles Team of the Year

Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani

Won six titles together on three surfaces in 2026, including three WTA 1000 titles in Wuhan, Beijing, and Dubai, a WTA 500 title in Strasbourg, and two WTA 250 trophies in Eastbourne and Sao Paulo

Reached the final in Tokyo and Wimbledon, and the semifinals at the Australian Open, Doha, Miami, Roland Garros, the US Open and the WTA Finals

Reached the semifinals or beyond in 14 of their 17 tournamentsBoth achieved new career-high doubles rankings in 2026; Dabrowski rose to a career-high of No. 2 in February and Stefani reached No. 3 in September

Kristina Mladenovic and Guo Hanyu

Paired up for the first time at the start of the year and reached two finals together, winning titles in Auckland and Wimbledon

Reached semifinals at Queen's Club, Ningbo and the WTA Finals, and quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Roland Garros, Cincinnati and Wuhan

Reached the quarterfinals or beyond in nine of their 13 tournaments

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend

Won six titles as a team in 2026, including two Grand Slams (Roland Garros and the US Open), the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami) and the year-end WTA Finals

Siniakova won eight doubles titles in 2026, the most of any player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz (Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Roland Garros, US Open, WTA Finals with Taylor Townsend; Adelaide, Toronto w/Zhang Shuai)

Siniakova has spent a total of 209 weeks in the No. 1 spot (as of Nov. 16, 2026); she has spent the second-most weeks at No. 1 in doubles history, trailing only Martina Navratilova (237)

Siniakova ends 2026 as the World No. 1 doubles player for a record sixth time, overtaking Navratilova for the most all-time

Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina

Won a WTA 1000 title in Doha and reached finals at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Roland Garros

Were the third team to qualify for the WTA Finals, but were unable to compete at Indian Wells due to Krunic's injury

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini

Reached three finals this season, winning the title in Tokyo and finishing as runner-up in Miami and at the WTA Finals

Most Improved Player of the Year

Marta Kostyuk

Won two clay-court titles, in Madrid (defeated Andreeva in the final for her first WTA 1000 trophy) and Rouen. Also finished runner-up at Brisbane (lost to Sabalenka) in her opening tournament of the season

Had the best Grand Slam results of her career, with semifinal runs at Roland Garros (lost to Andreeva) and Wimbledon (lost to Noskova), losing to the eventual champion at both tournaments

Broke into the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in September 2026, and made her WTA Finals debut as an alternate

Iva Jovic

Successfully defended her Guadalajara title, her second career Tour-level title

Reached the final in Hobart and made semifinals on three surfaces, in Auckland, Charleston and London (Queen's Club)

Achieved career-best results at all four Grand Slams in 2026, including a first major quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open; made the fourth round at Wimbledon and the US Open, and the third round at Roland Garros

Made her Top 20 debut in February and reached a career-high ranking of No. 11 in October

Alexandra Eala

Won her first career WTA Tour-level title in Washington, D.C; reached the final in Hong Kong in her final tournament of the season

Reached the semifinals in Berlin and Auckland; reached the fourth round at a major for the first time at Wimbledon, defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek in the process

Went 7-3 vs. Top 10 opponents

Made her Top 20 debut in August and finished the year at a new career-high ranking of No. 15

Diana Shnaider

Earned the best Grand Slam result of her career, reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros

Won her sixth career title in Tokyo, and ended the year at her career-high ranking of No. 11 (first achieved in May 2025)

Made her WTA Finals debut as an alternate

Sorana Cirstea

Equaled her best career Grand Slam result, reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros

Reached the semifinals at the WTA 1000 in Rome, defeating then-No. 1 Sabalenka

Earned her fourth career title at Cluj-Napoca

In her 20th year on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, she broke into the Top 20 for the first time in May

Newcomer of the Year

Maja Chwalinska

Had a remarkable run to the Roland Garros final as a qualifier, becoming just the second qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam final after Emma Raducanu at 2021 US Open

Roland Garros was only her third Grand Slam main draw, and her first final at Tour level

Prior to Roland Garros she had not defeated a Top 50 player; she has since posted 11 Top 50 wins, including her first Top 10 win over Swiatek in Wuhan

Began the season ranked No. 146; made her Top 20 debut in October and ended the season with her first career WTA title, at the WTA 1000 in Wuhan

Sara Bejlek

Won the first title of her career in Abu Dhabi, a WTA 500 tournament

Posted the best WTA 1000 result of career in Cincinnati, where she reached the semifinals and earned the first Top 10 win of her career over then-No. 1 Sabalenka

Rose to a career-high No. 28 in September

Nikola Bartunkova

In her first full year on the WTA Tour, she rose from No. 126 to a career-high No. 29 in October

Made her main-draw debut at all four Grand Slams, reaching the third round at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open

Earned the best WTA 1000 result of her career in Beijing, where she reached the semifinals

Earned the first three Top 10 wins of her career, at the Australian Open (against Belinda Bencic) and Beijing (against Sabalenka and Muchova)

Lilli Tagger

Won her first career title at Prague and reached the final in Guangzhou, her final tournament of the season

Reached the quarterfinals in Osaka and Linz, and made her main-draw debut at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open; won her first main-draw match at a Grand Slam at the US Open, beating Tamara Korpatsch in the first round

Made her Top 50 debut in July, reaching a career-high No. 45

Talia Gibson

Reached her first career Tour-level final in Singapore

Made the quarterfinals in Osaka, Nottingham and Indian Wells, the latter of which was her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal

Made her Top 50 debut in September following her run to the final in Singapore, and finished the season at a career-high No. 36

Comeback Player of the Year

Sonay Kartal

Sidelined for six months after Indian Wells due to a back injury, Kartal returned to the tour during the Asian Swing in October and reached her first career WTA 1000 final in Wuhan

Ranked No. 170 in Wuhan, she became the lowest-ranked WTA 1000 finalist since the format's introduction in 2009

Became the second player to defeat five former WTA 1000 finalists (Anhelina Kalinina, Bencic, Paolini, Svitolina and Jelena Ostapenko) en route to a WTA 1000 final

Went from No. 170 in October to No. 53 at the end of the season

Zheng Qinwen

After playing only one Tour-level event between July 2025 and February 2026 due to elbow surgery and her subsequent recovery, Zheng returned to full-time competition in Doha, reaching the third round

Made the quarterfinals in Athens in July; then, as a qualifier ranked No. 121, went on a seven-match winning streak to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open

Won the WTA 1000 title in Beijing, defeating Andreeva in the final; it was her first trophy since winning Tokyo in 2024, and she became the first Chinese player to win Beijing

Karolina Pliskova

Returned to the WTA Tour at the Australian Open after missing almost the entirety of the 2025 season with a left ankle injury; reached the third round in her first Tour-level event since the 2024 US Open

Reached the semifinals in Nottingham, her first Tour-level semifinal since Nottingham two years earlier

Made the quarterfinals in Linz, Madrid and London (Queen's Club)

Nadia Podoroska

Returned to the court in March after a 14-month injury absence

Won two World Tennis titles before reaching the first Tour-level final of her career, at the WTA 250 in Sao Paulo

Bianca Andreescu