It was a winning weekend for the United States in Billie Jean King Cup play.

Top-seeded Team USA swept past Hungary 4-0 in Delray Beach, Florida to take the playoff tie and advance to the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in April.

World No. 4 Coco Gauff, playing in her hometown, gave the United States the early advantage with a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Dalma Galfi. In the next match, World No. 31 Ann Li, making her Billie Jean King Cup debut, beat Anna Bondar 6-1, 6-4.

The tie was clinched in the ensuing doubles match, as Gauff and FAGE WTA Finals champion Taylor Townsend topped Bondar and Galfi 6-4, 6-3.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Townsend praised Gauff as a "phenomenal human being" and enthusiastically explained how much she loves partnering with the two-time Grand Slam champion. It remains to be seen if they'll run it back in April, as it will be the heart of the Clay-Court Swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. But this won't be the last time they share the court together, with an eye directly aimed at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"I get excited every time that we're able to play doubles," said Townsend, who finished the season No. 2 in the world in doubles. "And the only thing that was going through my mind is like, I hope these people are enjoying [it], because this is the partnership for 2028 Olympics. They're getting a chance to be able to see a sneak peek.

"Hopefully we'll have some more opportunities to be on the same side of the net with each other, because I always really enjoy it. It's super fun, and she kept me really relaxed."

Townsend held all five of her service games in the straight-sets win, including the final game of the match.

In the fourth match of the tie, with the berth already secured, World No. 41 Ashlyn Krueger beat Adrienn Nagy 6-2, 6-1.

In the other ties this past weekend, Brazil upset second-seeded Canada 3-2, third-seeded Poland edged Sweden 3-2, fourth-seeded Japan swept Argentina 4-0 and fifth-seeded Australia shut out France 5-0.

Thailand pulled off a stunning 3-1 upset of sixth-seeded Switzerland and seventh-seeded Slovenia beat Indonesia 4-0.

The winners of the seven Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in April will advance to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will be played in Shenzhen.