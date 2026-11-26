There was much to be thankful for on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2026.

There were more than 50 tournaments across 26 countries and territories, beginning in Australia and concluding in Indian Wells, California. During that span, there were endless memorable moments and no shortage of breakthroughs.

First and foremost, we're thankful for our world-class athletes, our indefatigable staff and our incredible fans who support us across the globe.

As we reflect on the season that was, our writers share what they were most thankful for in 2026.

Wishing you and your families a happy and healthy Thanksgiving!

The Present (and Future) State of the WTA Finals

Brad Kallet: ​​The state of the FAGE WTA Finals, which continues to live up to its billing as the premier tournament on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar. The prestigious year-end tournament moved to Indian Wells in 2026 and was an enormous success, with sold-out crowds and an energized buzz on the grounds. Now it shifts to Charlotte, where it promises to be even grander in scale. The year-end tournament is the culmination of the season, and a much-deserved spotlight on the best players in the world, and its future is bright.

FAGE WTA Finals highlight show, Part 1

Champions Abound

Cole Bambini: The abundance of champions. Forty different players won tour-level singles titles in 2026, compared to just 33 in 2025. Only nine players in 2026 won two or more titles. We also saw a bunch of first-time winners, including Alexandra Eala (Washington), Maja Chwalinska (Wuhan) and Sara Bejlek (Abu Dhabi), among others. The parity across the tour -- there were nine different WTA 1000 champions this season -- is what makes our sport so unique and special.

Chwalinska rallies past Kartal to claim first WTA title in Wuhan

Health and Durability

Noah Poser: While there were some devastating injuries, the overall health of the top players was something to be thankful for in 2026. Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff -- who have combined to win 14 of the last 19 Grand Slams -- all managed to avoid serious ailments.

Meanwhile, young superstars such as Roland Garros and WTA Finals champion Mirra Andreeva and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova were granted good health as they continued their rise. And Karolina Muchova, despite a handful of short-term issues, was able to stay on the court and produce a career year.

The Beautiful Game

Alex Macpherson: Variety. It's often claimed that tennis in 2026 is a sport of power, athleticism and an optimized textbook approach, but the ranks of the WTA form an inherent argument against homogeneity.

Chwalinska and Oleksandra Oliynykova slow the game down to weave complex webs. Nikola Bartunkova is poised to inherit Muchova's hot-shot mantle with swashbuckling net forays. Lilli Tagger, resurrecting the one-handed backhand, is the youngest player in the Top 100. And Bejlek speeds around the court as though she's battery powered. Stylistic contrasts -- the special sauce in any classic match -- abound as a result.

Hot shot: Bartunkova foils Tagger's tweener in Wuhan

That First-Time Feeling

Matt Wilansky: You know that crisp hiss when you crack open a brand-new can of tennis balls? That unmistakable burst of fresh air is pretty much how the 2026 WTA season felt every time a new champion broke through. A lucky 13 players won their first tour-level singles title this year, stretching from Bejlek’s February performance in Abu Dhabi to Chwalinska’s October run in Wuhan. Look, I love a dominant superstar as much as anyone, yet little stands out more than a first-time title run -- whether it’s 30-year-old Harriet Dart finally capturing a career-defining moment in Guangzhou or Eala announcing the arrival of a new star in Washington, D.C.