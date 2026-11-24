Alexandra Eala will return to Abu Dhabi next year for the WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the tournament has announced on social media.

It will be the 21-year-old's third appearance at the tournament, which will be the first event of the Middle East Swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar.

"Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I’m really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament’s fifth anniversary," Eala said. "The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special.

"I’ve continued to grow and develop myself as a player, and I’m excited to bring that experience back to Abu Dhabi this year on my favorite surface on tour. It’s always a privilege to compete alongside such a talented field and in front of such energetic crowds."

Eala made her Abu Dhabi debut in 2025, losing her opening match to Magda Linette 7-6 (4), 6-1. But she made progress at the International Tennis Centre earlier this year, beating Zeynep Sonmez and Aliaksandra Sasnovich to reach the quarterfinals. The 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Sasnovich was a classic, as Eala came from 4-0 down in the decider and saved a match point.

Eala rallies from match point down to overcome Sasnovich in Abu Dhabi second round

"These moments are moments I only have dreamed about," Eala said in her on-court interview after the emotional win. "Selling out stadiums is insane and being in these matches in particular are just really the ones that kind of stick with you. And I’ve had a lot of them in the past year, so I’m really happy with this win."

Her run came to an end in her next match, a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Eala will look to build on a 2026 season in which she rose from No. 53 in the PIF WTA Rankings at the start of the year to No. 15, where she currently sits. She also won her first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title in Washington, D.C.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will begin on Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 6.