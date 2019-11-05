Ha sido una semana fabulosa en Shenzhen, y las recién coronadas campeonas han aprovechado la oportunidad para publicar algunas de sus fotos favoritas de su estancia allí. La ganadora de individuales Ashleigh Barty, la mitad de la victoriosa pareja de dobles Kristina Mladenovic, y Barbora Strycova quien acaba el año como la No.1 de dobles compartieron algunas fotos.
Incredible ✨ pic.twitter.com/jf4j96owF6
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) November 3, 2019
Las Embajadoras leyenda también aprovecharon al máximo su tiempo en Shenzhen. Echa un vistazo a estas publicaciones de Martina Hingis y Agnieszka Radwanska.
Had a blast this week as the Legend Ambassador at the @SHISEIDO_corp @WTAFinals What an honor to be part of the opening ceremony and the coin toss with @KaPliskova and @ElinaSvitolina #wtafinals #wta #shiseido pic.twitter.com/N3XEoo0bcO
— Martina Hingis (@mhingis) November 4, 2019
Great time in Shenzhen🔝😎🎾 #ambassador @WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/BqNYW7FsXa
— Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) November 2, 2019
A pesar de que su semana en las Finales no fue como hubieran querido que sean, en general, Naomi Osaka y Bianca Andreescu han disfrutado de 2019.
2019 was probably the best year of my life. Even though at times it really tested me 😩 I learned a lot this year and I realized I have great influence over the things that can happen to me. Excited for the things in 2020, (both on and off the court). Love you guys 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqbcCqRlm1
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) November 3, 2019
2019 tho😭 this szn has been insane. Blessings on blessings🙏🏽thank you God!! & thank you to everyone who supports me through thick and thin. Y’all are real ones❤️ oh & Canada stay winnin’ fr 😤 2019<2020¿ pic.twitter.com/1l0HOrsS15
— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) November 3, 2019
Y Belinda Bencic regresó a su casa de Shenzhen para encontrarse con un comité de bienvenida muy especial.
Look who woke up early this morning to pick me up from the airport♥️ #snowy pic.twitter.com/y2wzFfbk4T
— Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) November 4, 2019