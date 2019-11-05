Thank you to my favorite team for these last 2 amazing weeks spent together on & off the court ! I wouldn’t be here without them & to share this moment with them, it’s the best feeling! My parents & my brother @lukamlade , they are the best team & the best family I could wish for ❤️ I am so lucky to have them by my side supporting me, loving me & helping me unconditionally every day to achieve my dreams & to share this journey with them is priceless!! -Thank you to @rehsport_maciej_ryszczuk for his great work & keeping us healthy & fit all the year ! Thank you to my partner’s coach @mjoyce73 for the successful work done together as a team, for his great energy and those fun & intense on court coaching interventions ! Also, I think we had the best box during our matches, their energy was something else 🤩 And of course my @timeababos for being the best partner & for being my best best friend ❤️ Thank you to all the family and friends at home behind the TV for being with us even with the distance ! Merci à La famille et aux amis, vous vous reconnaîtrez 😘🏆🤗

