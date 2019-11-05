Ha sido una semana fabulosa en Shenzhen, y las recién coronadas campeonas han aprovechado la oportunidad para publicar algunas de sus fotos favoritas de su estancia allí. La ganadora de individuales Ashleigh Barty, la mitad de la victoriosa pareja de dobles Kristina Mladenovic, y Barbora Strycova quien acaba el año como la No.1 de dobles compartieron algunas fotos.



Las Embajadoras leyenda también aprovecharon al máximo su tiempo en Shenzhen. Echa un vistazo a estas publicaciones de Martina Hingis y Agnieszka Radwanska.

A pesar de que su semana en las Finales no fue como hubieran querido que sean, en general, Naomi Osaka y Bianca Andreescu han disfrutado de 2019.

Y Belinda Bencic regresó a su casa de Shenzhen para encontrarse con un comité de bienvenida muy especial.