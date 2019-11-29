No faltaron estrellas de la WTA dispuestas a compartir sus celebraciones de Acción de Gracias y su buena voluntad en las redes sociales.

Sloane Stephens y Madison Keys estuvieron entre las que encabezaron las celebraciones.

 

No solo fueron las americanas no fueron las únicas celebrando esta fiesta.

Amanda Anisimova levantó destapó su tradición poco habitual post-cena.

Para muchas jugadoras, sin embargo, el jueves fue simplemente otra oportunidad para intensificar sus preparativos para la nueva temporada.

La estrella en ascenso Iga Swiatek parecía particularmente malvada...

...mientras que Katie Swan estaba haciendo todo lo que pudo para mantenerse concentrada con la presencia de Johanna Konta.

Ons Jabeur tenía motivos por los que celebrar después de ser nombrada mejor atleta femenina árabe de 2019.

Y finalmente, la historia de amor de Daria Gavrilova' con su cachorro continúa.

