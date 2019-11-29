No faltaron estrellas de la WTA dispuestas a compartir sus celebraciones de Acción de Gracias y su buena voluntad en las redes sociales.
Sloane Stephens y Madison Keys estuvieron entre las que encabezaron las celebraciones.
happy thanksgiving 🦃 hope your day is filled with good people & good food 💫 pic.twitter.com/8GtnmIfsIY— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) November 29, 2019
I am so blessed to be able to live a life doing what I love as my job (that also allows me to travel and experience other cultures), surrounded by people who care and support me no matter what. Even so, I’m just grateful to wake up happy and healthy every morning.— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) November 29, 2019
Happy thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/fB0PKBgy0A— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) November 28, 2019
"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."-Marcel Proust— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) November 29, 2019
~
Always a treat to host family! First time Trav’s dad met my mom and our extended family! What a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by yummy food and 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/uGhA5ZAbAp
Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁❤️— Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) November 28, 2019
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I’m so very thankful for the love and support of family and friends, and for all people working today so that others may have a joyful Thanksgiving.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 28, 2019
What are you thankful for? #HappyThanksgiving
No solo fueron las americanas no fueron las únicas celebrando esta fiesta.
Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends and fans!!— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) November 28, 2019
Coming your way 🇺🇸 ✈️ !!! #Preseason pic.twitter.com/uEsv2QFFaV
Happy thanksgiving everyone ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tei6xoNvaA— Alla Kudryavtseva (@AllaK11) November 29, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope your day is filled with lots of love from family and friends! Ps don’t talk politics today! 😂👍🏼🍁❤️— Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) November 28, 2019
Amanda Anisimova levantó destapó su tradición poco habitual post-cena.
what do you guys do after thanksgiving dinner? pic.twitter.com/JrY6dbQCCv— Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) November 29, 2019
Para muchas jugadoras, sin embargo, el jueves fue simplemente otra oportunidad para intensificar sus preparativos para la nueva temporada.
Never. Skip. Leg day. 🏋️♀️ pic.twitter.com/aTjF1X62He— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) November 28, 2019
working towards the weekend 🤪 #preseason #teamjule 📸: @JJlovesTennis pic.twitter.com/H78YuoyVrP— Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) November 28, 2019
La estrella en ascenso Iga Swiatek parecía particularmente malvada...
😉🥊Spokojnie, poza salą nie jestem taka agresywna.🥊😉 #waittilltheend pic.twitter.com/IU1Uo2a30k— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) November 28, 2019
...mientras que Katie Swan estaba haciendo todo lo que pudo para mantenerse concentrada con la presencia de Johanna Konta.
Extra tough session today trying to focus with @JohannaKonta in the back 🤣🤣 #preseason pic.twitter.com/auUsSBrrxZ— Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) November 28, 2019
Ons Jabeur tenía motivos por los que celebrar después de ser nombrada mejor atleta femenina árabe de 2019.
November 29, 2019
Y finalmente, la historia de amor de Daria Gavrilova' con su cachorro continúa.
I love him so so so much! Happy Friday everyone xxx pic.twitter.com/KjRegNRsVD— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) November 28, 2019