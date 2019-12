View this post on Instagram

Thank you @tennisaustralia for the Spirit of tennis award tonight at #newks2019. It was a massive surprise to receive this and I was honestly speechless. I wish I could go back and quickly compose myself to be able to say a proper THANK YOU to everyone who has helped me have the career I’ve had. David said some really lovely words and it was so fitting to be able to receive this from him. He is a great friend of mine, was my coach for many years and he helped me achieve the greatest moments in my career. Thank you Dave for having the belief in me and for all the sacrifices you made to be away and make me a better player and also a big part of the person I am today. Nick Watkins, Craig Morris and Josh Eagle were also very influential and important throughout different stages of my career and I thank them for all they have given me along the way. Id also like to mention the current amazing people I have around me for their continued support- Melanie Omizzolo (you’ve been there for many years Mel, there’s no better physio and you’ve been a friend for many years), Matthew Coridas and Rennae Stubbs for keeping me fit, healthy, on track and sharing in the good times and also the tougher times - I couldn’t do this without you. To my Mum, Dad, Daniel and Dom and my partner Liz, you have given me the love, support and every opportunity to pursue my dream and I’ll be forever grateful. Many thanks also to all those I haven’t mentioned but have been a big part of my longevity and success. I’m truly humbled to receive this award ☺️