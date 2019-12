View this post on Instagram

Amazing 5 weeks at home ✅💪🏻🎾🏋🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🚴🏼‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️🌅☀️😍🌴 #bestplace @madinatjumeirah @pbitennisdubai #Dubai #MyDubai Pre season is officially completed. Australia here we come again ✈️🇦🇺☺️😍