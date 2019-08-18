Las estrellas de la WTA de todo el mundo están rindiendo homenaje a Kobe Bryant después de la trágica muerte de la leyenda del baloncesto el domingo en California.
Our deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and friends of @kobebryant and his daughter Gianna, as well as the entire @Lakers organization and fan base. Kobe was an incredible person whose support and appreciation for women’s sports and athletes will be missed.— WTA (@WTA) January 27, 2020
El gran jugador de baloncesto de 41 años, que jugó toda su carrera con los Los Ángeles Lakers, estuvo entre los fallecidos el domingo por la mañana temprano en Calabasas, California, en un accidente de helicóptero.
Los medios también indicaron que la hija de Bryant, de 13 años, Gianna, una prometedora talento de baloncesto por derecho propio y conocida como Gigi, también falleció en el accidente.
Una figura trascendente incluso fuera del baloncesto, los miembros de la familia del tenis recurrieron a las redes sociales para expresar su conmoción y compartir sus condolencias.
Kobe and Gigi💔 This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity, and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/rnGI8o1p5L— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant and all those who lost their lives today 💔— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 27, 2020
Your loss puts everything in perspective.
Thank you for inspiring so many of us to follow our dreams
This is such a tragedy. So devastating. This can’t be real life... RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fLYbAbXUYg— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 26, 2020
Vive la vida al máximo.— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 26, 2020
Live life to the fullest.
RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/BV7zuevsaz
Life can be so cruel. Tough to take in this terrible tragedy.— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe. Sending my sincere condolences to the Bryant family 💔
I can’t believe this 😢😢 RIP 💔💔💔 https://t.co/TxHbIGxeqG— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 26, 2020
Tragic. I’m totally speechless. https://t.co/6W2rLUJirs— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) January 26, 2020
One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/29R7IjexUj— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 26, 2020
❤️🙏🏽😔 https://t.co/GkbSjG9ID8— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @kobebryant, as well as to the entire Lakers family. This is a horrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best to ever play the game of basketball. May he Rest In Peace.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020
I truly can’t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones. ♥️🙏🏾😭— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 26, 2020
❤️ 🙏🏼 Kobe Bryant 🙏🏼 ❤️— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) January 26, 2020
I feel sick. One of my favorite athletes of all time. True warrior mamba will live on forever RIP— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) January 26, 2020
RIP 🐐. The definition of intensity 🖤🙏🏾 #RIPKobeBryant #24 #8 pic.twitter.com/USdHMWM4D1— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 26, 2020
Rip. Kobe 💔 pic.twitter.com/METkrlpy4v— Roberta Vinci (@roberta_vinci) January 26, 2020
This doesn’t feel real 😢 massively heartbreaking news. https://t.co/2EytaAb2cM— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 26, 2020
This one is just so hard to wrap your head around. So damn sad. Just feels wrong. https://t.co/HoQm6e7UxO— Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) January 26, 2020
🖤Siempre nos quedará tu leyenda. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/r8dzIEMj87— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 26, 2020
Bazen hiç bir şey yazamıyorsun. Öyle kalakalıyorsun. Küçük yaşlardan beri ilham aldığım, sporculuğu örnek, gerçek bir efsaneydi. #RIPKobeBryant 💔🙏🏻😞 https://t.co/c6JXG5K9Tt— Çağla Büyükakçay (@CaglaBuyukakcay) January 26, 2020
I can’t even... 😢🙏 https://t.co/N6UKY3TBNt— Carol Zhao 一羽 (@CarolZhao95) January 26, 2020
Praying for the Bryant family 💔— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 26, 2020
I truly can’t believe this... A hero to so many, including me. Kobe was the ultimate image of discipline, work ethic and greatness 😭🐐 pic.twitter.com/cgK4oG2XEk— Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) January 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken to hear this. Celebrating his successful career with @KingJames #recordbreaking night it’s hard to swallow #RIP #Kobe My heart goes out to his family and friends🙏🏽 https://t.co/7oW3KRhC1T— Katrina Adams 🦋 (@katadams68) January 26, 2020
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Mamba https://t.co/ldxEVUhDef— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 26, 2020
🙏🏻 💔 pic.twitter.com/0lAYbR7TYU— victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 26, 2020
En los años transcurridos desde su retirada del baloncesto, Bryant no había sido ajeno a la comunidad del tenis.
Participó en el US Open del verano pasado, donde él y Naomi Osaka se unieron para promocionar la novela de fantasía para adultos jóvenes de Bryant, "Legacy and the Queen".
Creada por la compañía de producción de Bryant, Granity Studios, y escrita por Annie Matthew, la novela se centra en el personaje titular, Legacy, una joven que vive en el reino ficticio de Nova, que tiene que usar sus talentos de tenis para salvar su orfanato.
Sobre el libro, Osaka dijo: "Me encanta el impulso de Legacy, su pasión y su feroz mentalidad. Espero decir que somos similares en ese sentido".
In the tennis-themed fantasy novel #LegacyAndTheQueen, twelve-year-old Legacy trains consistently in order to have a chance against her opponents. Whether you call it motivation, determination, or commitment, she's the first on the court and the last one off! @Naomi_Osaka_ pic.twitter.com/YIBktIMMDX— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 18, 2019
Además, presenció muchos emocionantes partidos en Nueva York, incluyendo las emotivas escenas vistas por todo el mundo entre Osaka y la jugadora de 15 años de edad Coco Gauff dentro del Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Great match @CocoGauff and @Naomi_Osaka_ the future of the tennis is in great hands #USOpen— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 1, 2019
Esta historia aun se está desarrollando