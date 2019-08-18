Las estrellas de la WTA de todo el mundo están rindiendo homenaje a Kobe Bryant después de la trágica muerte de la leyenda del baloncesto el domingo en California.

El gran jugador de baloncesto de 41 años, que jugó toda su carrera con los Los Ángeles Lakers, estuvo entre los fallecidos el domingo por la mañana temprano en Calabasas, California, en un accidente de helicóptero.

Los medios también indicaron que la hija de Bryant, de 13 años, Gianna, una prometedora talento de baloncesto por derecho propio y conocida como Gigi, también falleció en el accidente.

Una figura trascendente incluso fuera del baloncesto, los miembros de la familia del tenis recurrieron a las redes sociales para expresar su conmoción y compartir sus condolencias.

En los años transcurridos desde su retirada del baloncesto, Bryant no había sido ajeno a la comunidad del tenis.

Participó en el US Open del verano pasado, donde él y Naomi Osaka se unieron para promocionar la novela de fantasía para adultos jóvenes de Bryant, "Legacy and the Queen".

 

Creada por la compañía de producción de Bryant, Granity Studios, y escrita por Annie Matthew, la novela se centra en el personaje titular, Legacy, una joven que vive en el reino ficticio de Nova, que tiene que usar sus talentos de tenis para salvar su orfanato.

Sobre el libro, Osaka dijo: "Me encanta el impulso de Legacy, su pasión y su feroz mentalidad. Espero decir que somos similares en ese sentido".

 

Además, presenció muchos emocionantes partidos en Nueva York, incluyendo las emotivas escenas vistas por todo el mundo entre Osaka y la jugadora de 15 años de edad Coco Gauff dentro del Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Esta historia aun se está desarrollando

 