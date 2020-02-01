MELBOURNE, Australia -Los fans de tenis estadounidense se despertaron con una nueva campeona de Grand Slam coronada en el Australian Open después de la victoria de Sofia Kenin en la final.

Enfrentándose a la dos veces ganadora de Grand Slam y ex No. 1 del mundo Garbine Muguruza, Kenin mantuvo sus nervios a pesar de perder un igualado set de apertura. La joven de 21 años remontó para ganar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 y reclamar su primer título de Grand Slam.

Lee más: Kenin conquista Muguruza para la corona del Australian Open 2020

Ahora ha entrado en el Top 10 de la WTA y ha alcanzado el puesto más alto de su carrera en el número 7 del mundo, convirtiéndola en la nueva número 1 de Estados Unidos.

 Después de la final, y todo el torbellino de los medios que siguió, Kenin se tomó un momento para reflexionar sobre una quincena de ensueñosen Melbourne.

 

Pero aún así tuvo tiempo para enviar un mensaje a los fans de la WTA en Twitter: 

También en Twitter, las felicitaciones no cesaban para la joven americana. Los Hall of Famers Andy Roddick y Kim Clijsters, quien dio un tour a la joven Kenin en el Miami Open, fueron de los primeros en felicitarla. 

“Gracias por tuitearme", dijo Kenin en su conferencia de prensa posterior al partido. “Quiero decir, no he revisado nada en las redes sociales. Solo está explotando. Dos semanas ni siquiera puedo comprobar de forman normal.

“He visto algunos tuits, Bianca tuiteó, Billie Jean King tuiteó. Todo es emocionante ".

La nueva número 1 estadounidense, Kenin, fue aclamada por sus colegas estadounidenses, desde la fundadora de la WTA y la leyenda Billie Jean King hasta su compañera campeona de Grand Slam, Sloane Stephens.

 

¡Toda la comunidad de tenis se dirigió a la redes sociales para dar su enhorabuena a la nueva campeona del Australian Open Kenin y a su padre y entrenador Alexander - echa un vistazo a los mejores posts aquí!