MELBOURNE, Australia -Los fans de tenis estadounidense se despertaron con una nueva campeona de Grand Slam coronada en el Australian Open después de la victoria de Sofia Kenin en la final.
Enfrentándose a la dos veces ganadora de Grand Slam y ex No. 1 del mundo Garbine Muguruza, Kenin mantuvo sus nervios a pesar de perder un igualado set de apertura. La joven de 21 años remontó para ganar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 y reclamar su primer título de Grand Slam.
Ahora ha entrado en el Top 10 de la WTA y ha alcanzado el puesto más alto de su carrera en el número 7 del mundo, convirtiéndola en la nueva número 1 de Estados Unidos.
Después de la final, y todo el torbellino de los medios que siguió, Kenin se tomó un momento para reflexionar sobre una quincena de ensueñosen Melbourne.
I’m living a dream! So happy to lift this beautiful trophy 🏆 All of the years of hard work and dedication have brought me here! It feels so special, so happy to share this all with you! These 2 weeks have been amazing 😉 Thank you for your support ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ox08DCaJsm— Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) February 1, 2020
Pero aún así tuvo tiempo para enviar un mensaje a los fans de la WTA en Twitter:
"Thank you so much for all of the support. I love you."— WTA (@WTA) February 1, 2020
A special message from @AustralianOpen champion @SofiaKenin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlEhkEAaw4
También en Twitter, las felicitaciones no cesaban para la joven americana. Los Hall of Famers Andy Roddick y Kim Clijsters, quien dio un tour a la joven Kenin en el Miami Open, fueron de los primeros en felicitarla.
. @SofiaKenin !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— andyroddick (@andyroddick) February 1, 2020
congrats @SofiaKenin on your first grand slam title 🏆 - you’ve shown what’s possible with focus, hard work and determination! 💪❤️— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) February 1, 2020
“Gracias por tuitearme", dijo Kenin en su conferencia de prensa posterior al partido. “Quiero decir, no he revisado nada en las redes sociales. Solo está explotando. Dos semanas ni siquiera puedo comprobar de forman normal.
“He visto algunos tuits, Bianca tuiteó, Billie Jean King tuiteó. Todo es emocionante ".
La nueva número 1 estadounidense, Kenin, fue aclamada por sus colegas estadounidenses, desde la fundadora de la WTA y la leyenda Billie Jean King hasta su compañera campeona de Grand Slam, Sloane Stephens.
Congratulations to @SofiaKenin on winning her first grand slam title at the @AustralianOpen. The future of tennis is so bright! #AusOpen #AO2020 #DreamBig https://t.co/BRtFzXpM0E— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 1, 2020
Congrats @SofiaKenin! 👏🏽🇺🇸 @AustralianOpen 🏆— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) February 1, 2020
Congrats @SofiaKenin !! 🏆 enjoy it girl - so happy for you 🥰— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) February 1, 2020
Congrats @SofiaKenin amazing two weeks for you and your father and team! https://t.co/SVQIhL6BWU— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) February 1, 2020
Congrats! Way to go after it @SofiaKenin in your first Major final. Incredible focus, hunger & belief (& dropshots) on full display. 🇺🇸🏆— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) February 1, 2020
Congratulations @SofiaKenin!!!!!!— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) February 1, 2020
😱👏🏼🏆🎾🇺🇸
.@SofiaKenin 🏆 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸!!!!— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) February 1, 2020
¡Toda la comunidad de tenis se dirigió a la redes sociales para dar su enhorabuena a la nueva campeona del Australian Open Kenin y a su padre y entrenador Alexander - echa un vistazo a los mejores posts aquí!
Huge congratulations to @SofiaKenin and her dad for this amazing achievement 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) February 1, 2020
So happy for you!!! https://t.co/LH9kcfjZBw— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) February 1, 2020
Huge congratulations girl ! @SofiaKenin !!!!— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) February 1, 2020
Hard work, dedication, passion and fighting spirit payed off ! 🏆👏🏻
Congrats to Dady Alexander 👏🏻💪🏻😉👨👧 https://t.co/mp6gCXotRf
Kenins dad videoing her speech is absolutely adorable Dadness. Does he realise this is being broadcast worldwide? 🤣— Liam Broady (@Liambroady) February 1, 2020
@SofiaKenin is & has always been the real deal. I’ve said it from the get go, she’s not afraid of anything or anyone. She’s special. She’s not flashy, just a work horse & a true competitor that does what she needs 2, 2 win! hates losing more then winning & tonight she showed it— Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) February 1, 2020
Wow good job @SofiaKenin 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KyyVxj8h9Y— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) February 1, 2020
So thrilled for you @SofiaKenin! Congratulations on becoming a Grand Slam champion 🙌❤️ https://t.co/3hpz4jHP69— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) February 1, 2020
What a great women final @AustralianOpen ! Congrats @SofiaKenin for being so gutsy and brave 👏👏🏆 That was phenomenal !— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) February 1, 2020
Great job girl 💪🏻🎾👏Congrats!!! @SofiaKenin https://t.co/RUvsWacJ4v— Jelena Ostapenko (@JelenaOstapenk8) February 1, 2020
Well done @SofiaKenin— Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) February 1, 2020
Inspiring story! To move to the states so young with not much to your name...other than an unmatched desire to succeed!
And in her own way, she gave us a glimpse of what she's been through, what she's truly made of in every step she took out there today!
She’s a grand slam champion 🏆 well done @SofiaKenin 👌 @Eurosport @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/51qDPGh4nC— Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) February 1, 2020