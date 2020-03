View this post on Instagram

This post is a little late..but a lot of stuff going on in the past few days😅 This still feels like a dream! To be able to be play my first WTA finals is just amazing, and I hope it won’t be the last one💪🏼🔥 Thank you to all my friends and supporters for everything through the week! And of course to my team and especially my family❤️ @bidi_badu @wilsontennis @swiss_tennis @schweizersporthilfe @norqain @powerfood.ch @nixusagency @wta @thailandopenhh