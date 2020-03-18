Estamos todos experimentando un momento muy extraño. Los entrenamientos deben seguir. Alison van Uytvanck y Greet Minnen han estado entrenando en hierba... y han tenido a un espectador un tanto involucrado.
Elise Mertens tomándose un descanso después de hacer ejercicio y su fan número uno está cuidando de ella.
After fitness vibes 🌼 Yes we do everything together when I'm home 🙊 How warm is the weather here in Belgium 😱☀️— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) March 18, 2020
ps: you'll see more 🐶 pictures than 🎾 this time around 🙃#adoptdontshop #qualitytime #doglover pic.twitter.com/qZKBbBOdZk
Garbiñe Muguruza está trabajando duro.
🚲 🏡 💪💪 😘— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) March 19, 2020
En qué andais?? What are up to?#ejercicio #ComeBien #Seguimos pic.twitter.com/RcdKRIdmiO
Al igual que Paula Badosa.
March 18, 2020
Pero no es lo mismo que jugar partidos. Yanina Wickmayer echa de menos al tenis.
Gabriela Dabrowski y Iga Swiatek han estado compartiendo muestras de sus sesiones de fotos.
📸Since I'm #socialdistancing I finally have time to browse through my photos from @redbull and @wta #photoshoots.📸 I'll be posting some of them so stay tuned.🤩 #givesyouwings pic.twitter.com/0CZDNk4sTm— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) March 19, 2020
En vez de tenis, muchas estrellas están poniendo en práctica su distanciamiento social. Johanna Konta sigue sonriendo.
Social distancing but make it fashuuun. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3QwnkWgpsY— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 19, 2020
Pam Shriver está viajando alrededor del mundo desde dentro de su casa.
My virtual trip to where today? Where are you virtually going? pic.twitter.com/cx9dkY2RrC— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) March 19, 2020
Aunque están en casa, Irina Falconi y su prometido Travis Hartman siguen en movimiento.
#quarandancing our life away over here with @realtravhartman 💃🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/P4QDqxwgGo— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) March 20, 2020
¡Y el más feliz de los deseos de feliz cumpleaños a la abuela de Sloane Stephens!
happy birthday to my beautiful grandma! I wish I could have hugged and celebrated with you today, but I’ve been thinking about you all day and am just glad you’re safe ♥️🙏🏾 thank you for always supporting me. I love you pic.twitter.com/cdwncoSNHw— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 19, 2020