Estamos todos experimentando un momento muy extraño. Los entrenamientos deben seguir. Alison van Uytvanck y Greet Minnen han estado entrenando en hierba... y han tenido a un espectador un tanto involucrado.

Elise Mertens tomándose un descanso después de hacer ejercicio y su fan número uno está cuidando de ella.

Garbiñe Muguruza está trabajando duro.

Al igual que Paula Badosa.

Pero no es lo mismo que jugar partidos. Yanina Wickmayer  echa de menos al tenis.

Gabriela Dabrowski y Iga Swiatek han estado compartiendo muestras de sus sesiones de fotos.

En vez de tenis, muchas estrellas están poniendo en práctica su distanciamiento social. Johanna Konta sigue sonriendo.

Pam Shriver está viajando alrededor del mundo desde dentro de su casa.

Aunque están en casa, Irina Falconi y su prometido Travis Hartman siguen en movimiento.

¡Y el más feliz de los deseos de feliz cumpleaños a la abuela de Sloane Stephens!

Indian Wells: Top 5 Fourth Round Matches of the Last 5 Years