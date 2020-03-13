Durante un momento de disrrupción social sin precedentes en todo el mundo, las jugadoras buscan formas de mantenerse en forma y saludables, tanto mental como físicamente.
Kristie Ahn no parece haber tenido ningún problema para mantener su mente activa, ya que ha producido una serie de clips increíbles, que han llevado a Naomi Osaka a nombrarla su "Reina TikTok".
Tiktok Queen 👑 https://t.co/kWJ4H0vPg3— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) March 22, 2020
This is the corona content you’ve been looking for.— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 21, 2020
Based on a true story: pic.twitter.com/Qh5Wt8S5rL
If you look closely, there is still a scab from when I last hit my shin serving at IW125 🤦♀ pic.twitter.com/jRupMyStrY— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 22, 2020
Anyway, Djokovic stans come at me pic.twitter.com/9c3xg3KQ6f— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 22, 2020
Heather Watson hizo su propio brillante clip.
Wait for it... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E2qTx889iL— Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) March 22, 2020
Si Taylor Townsend se sale con la suya, todos querrán a estas dos de su lado.
I propose we have tennis Tik Tok teams and we battle like Stop Da Yard😂😂— Taylor Townsend (@TaylorTownsend) March 22, 2020
TikTok no es la única manera de estar entrenido durante estos tiempos tan singulares. Andrea Petkovic ha empezado un club de lectura on-line que ya está triunfando.
Entre tanto, las cosas se están poniendo muy competitivas alrededor de Sloane Stephens.
Uno got HEATED tonight. That’s all I’m gonna say.— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 22, 2020
Y la campeona del US Open 2017 no es la única en recurrir a otros pasatiempos para mantenerse distraída.
I think I’ll stick to tennis... 😅 sorry mum 🎥😬🤣 #stayathomechallenge pic.twitter.com/TLXkp4F6yX— Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) March 21, 2020
けん玉に挑戦😚— Misaki Doi 土居美咲 (@MisakiDoiTennis) March 23, 2020
できたけど最後のは…
女子として大丈夫か🤣🤭🤫⁉️ pic.twitter.com/jpy0TlJ8aj
Alizé Cornet ha encontrado la manera de mantener su swing, Sharon Fichman continúa en forma en casa mientras que la Embajadora de la Comunidad de la WTA Judy Murray está planenado su próximo entrenamiento.
Confinement Jour 7 / Day 7— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) March 22, 2020
Back to the good old wall 🧱🤪
Retour au bon vieux mur des familles 🧱🤪 #basementpractice #IStayHome pic.twitter.com/a24KvOUcvO
Finding solutions in self quarantine 🏋🏻♀🏋🏻♂ #FlattenTheCurve #covid_19 #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/Wv27ljRYfm— Sharon Fichman (@sharon_fichman) March 22, 2020
Looking forward to trying this later. #stayinworkout https://t.co/tKuc4B6Dah— judy murray (@JudyMurray) March 23, 2020
Billie Jean King con ganas de ver a Tom Brady en el Tampa Bay Buccaneers cuando arranque la temporada de la NFL ya que el legendario quarterback puso fin a su larga carrrera con los New England Patriots.
Congratulations to the #Bucs organization and head coach @BruceArians, the quarterback whisperer, on adding @TomBrady to the team.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 21, 2020
Looking forward to watching the team’s continued success this season. https://t.co/hm3TmBb53V
Y Heather Watson y Katie Boulter las dos celebraron el Día de la Madre con homenajes a sus madres.
Happy Mother’s Day to the one and only 😘 pic.twitter.com/GLNZP6Id9y— Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) March 22, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day! I’m beyond grateful for your never ending love and support. I wouldn’t be anywhere without you 🥰❣️ pic.twitter.com/TpgI44LFf8— Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) March 22, 2020