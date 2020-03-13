Durante un momento de disrrupción social sin precedentes en todo el mundo, las jugadoras buscan formas de mantenerse en forma y saludables, tanto mental como físicamente.

Kristie Ahn no parece haber tenido ningún problema para mantener su mente activa, ya que ha producido una serie de clips increíbles, que han llevado a Naomi Osaka a nombrarla su "Reina TikTok".

 

Heather Watson hizo su propio brillante clip.

Si Taylor Townsend se sale con la suya, todos querrán a estas dos de su lado.

TikTok no es la única manera de estar entrenido durante estos tiempos tan singulares. Andrea Petkovic ha empezado un club de lectura on-line que ya está triunfando.

Entre tanto, las cosas se están poniendo muy competitivas alrededor de Sloane Stephens.

Y la campeona del US Open 2017 no es la única en recurrir a otros pasatiempos para mantenerse distraída.

Alizé Cornet ha encontrado la manera de mantener su swing, Sharon Fichman continúa en forma en casa mientras que la Embajadora de la Comunidad de la WTA Judy Murray está planenado su próximo entrenamiento.

Billie Jean King con ganas de ver a Tom Brady en el Tampa Bay Buccaneers cuando arranque la temporada de la NFL ya que el legendario quarterback puso fin a su larga carrrera con los New England Patriots.

Y Heather Watson y Katie Boulter las dos celebraron el Día de la Madre con homenajes a sus madres.