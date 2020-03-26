La nostalgia durante el confinamiento se está apoderando de las estrellas de la WTA, que están usando su tiempo en casa para revisar fotos e imágenes antiguas. Barbora Krejcikova descubrió un vídeo de la infancia de su yo más joven entrenando contra una pared y la recién retirada Anna Tatishvili eligió cuatro de sus mejores recuerdos de su carrera, mientras que Yanina Wickmayer encontró algunas fotos de familia para compartir.
Thank you guys for all the messages 😍 when I was playing against this wall I never thought I will ever make it on tour and play with the best tennis players and meet most of the legends. I wasnt even dreaming of making it pro. I was just enjoying the game and doing what I love.— Barbora Krejcikova (@B_Krejcikova) March 26, 2020
Otras no lo llevan lo del confinamiento tan bien: Eugenie Bouchard y Madison Keys se han encontrado tocando fondo en las tareas domésticas, Coco Gauff no compró suficiente comida y Amanda Anisimova está aburrida.
quarantine day 11: folded the laundry i did before quarantine started— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 26, 2020
I just fully cleaned and organized my garage for fun— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 26, 2020
Heading to my 15th trip to the refrigerator today. Hoping some cookie dough magically appears maybe on trip number 30 it’ll be there.— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) March 26, 2020
Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored— Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) March 27, 2020
Para muchos, quedar en vídeos se ha convertido en los nuevos bares y pubs en este momento de distanciamiento social- y Maria Sharapova hizo felices a fans con dos horas en vídeo llamada.
Thank you for the best two hours I could have asked for!! #SharaFamilyHangout was on 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/etXddm945Y— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 26, 2020
This screenshot is money 😂 https://t.co/b6q9p9mObD— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 26, 2020
Of course, home training is still going strong, with Misaki Doi working on her coordination and Paula Ormaechea setting up a veritable network of resistance bands.
ボールでのトレーニングは応用できるものが沢山あります。— Misaki Doi 土居美咲 (@MisakiDoiTennis) March 26, 2020
特に子供のコーディネーショントレーニングとして効果的なので、この期間に是非試してみてください😊 pic.twitter.com/qu0rSjAUJq
#hometeam @adidasAR pic.twitter.com/w7f4ChSkKf— Paula Ormaechea (@paula_ormaechea) March 26, 2020
Meanwhile in the UK, past and present British players Laura Robson, Katie Boulter and Sarah Borwell all joined in with the #ClapForNHS initiative - collective applause from Britons currently locked down inside to show solidarity for National Health Service workers on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was so brilliant #clapforNHS anyone else get emotional?— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) March 26, 2020
Well that’s was moving. The backbone of our nation. Thank you #NHS 👏🏼❤️— Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) March 26, 2020
Appreciate everything you are doing and have done for us over the years. @NHS the greatest part of being British.thank you to all the health care providers who are battling for all of us. #makeitblue— Sarah Borwell (@sarahborwell) March 26, 2020
So lovely to see and hear all the Support for our NHS workers. Proud and grateful for every single one of you 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Melanie South (@melaniesouth) March 26, 2020
Currently sobbing watching this. Come on Britain.We can do this. Thank you @NHS #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS https://t.co/YzHddHBo6A— Sarah Borwell (@sarahborwell) March 26, 2020