La nostalgia durante el confinamiento se está apoderando de las estrellas de la WTA, que están usando su tiempo en casa para revisar fotos e imágenes antiguas. Barbora Krejcikova descubrió un vídeo de la infancia de su yo más joven entrenando contra una pared y la recién retirada Anna Tatishvili eligió cuatro de sus mejores recuerdos de su carrera, mientras que Yanina Wickmayer encontró algunas fotos de familia para compartir.

Otras no lo llevan lo del confinamiento tan bien:  Eugenie Bouchard y Madison Keys se han encontrado tocando fondo en las tareas domésticas, Coco Gauff no compró suficiente comida y Amanda Anisimova está aburrida.

Para muchos, quedar en vídeos se ha convertido en los nuevos bares y pubs en este momento de distanciamiento social- y Maria Sharapova hizo felices a fans con dos horas en vídeo llamada.

Of course, home training is still going strong, with Misaki Doi working on her coordination and Paula Ormaechea setting up a veritable network of resistance bands.

Meanwhile in the UK, past and present British players Laura Robson, Katie Boulter and Sarah Borwell all joined in with the #ClapForNHS initiative - collective applause from Britons currently locked down inside to show solidarity for National Health Service workers on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

 