Con muchas de las estrellas de la WTA forzadas a quedarse dentro de casa durante largos periodos de tiempo, el TikTok se ha vuelto muy popular, mientras que Elina Svitolinademostró su talento en esta plataforma durante este fin de semana.
Setting goals... I think forgot to mention that I want to become No.1 “in tennis”🤔 https://t.co/unGMwG8hUW— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) March 29, 2020
A little late to the party 🙋♀ https://t.co/y6XoK8ADju— Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) March 28, 2020
Algunas jugadoras aprovechan la oportunidad para tomarse las cosas con calma, con Johanna Konta haciendo puzles, Barbora Krejcikova cuidando su jardín y Elise Mertens cuidando sus animales.
A big, big moment just happened. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/ByMnqnJ0VB— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 28, 2020
🙋🏻♀ Kopáč ⛏ #venku #nazahrade #cesnek #superpocasi #strasnejrelax— Barbora Krejcikova (@B_Krejcikova) March 29, 2020
🙋🏻♀ Garden digger ⛏ #outside #inthegarden #garlic #perfectweather #superrelax pic.twitter.com/z2ULdAQkwm
This is how my Saturday afternoon looks like 🐢🐕📝Kind of relaxing 🏕️#home #relax #animals #turtoise #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZWLTZ15hUm— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) March 28, 2020
Kristina Mladenovic ha estado enseñando lo bien que se la el golf, mientras que la gran Billie Jean King no ha mostrado su lado musical.
🏌🏼♀⛳🙃 #hometeam pic.twitter.com/dceaVN4VWw— Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) March 29, 2020
The arts will get us through this. How I love my piano.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 29, 2020
What have you been doing to stay busy at home? pic.twitter.com/4XaAy6tuFH
Catherine McNally es una de las pocas que aun tiene la suerte de poder salir afuera.
find the beautiful things during hard times 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XDAbImWoj5— Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) March 28, 2020
Venus Williams se ha aprovechado de una última oportunidad de tomarse las cosas con calma antes de volver al trabajo.
Sunday by the pool, but back on the court tomorrow. When the season starts, I will be ready 💪💪. Can wait. Can you? pic.twitter.com/hGPJiUU8hK— Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) March 29, 2020
Mientras que aquellas que siguen con su ejercicio físico encuentran maneras de innovadoras de hacerlo.
Sunday leg day 🦵💥 ! Steps drills at home 💪— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) March 29, 2020
How was your sunday looking like ?#Istayhome #Istayactive #confinement #day14
Petit renforcement du dimanche avec les moyens du bord 💪😊 #onlacherien pic.twitter.com/md0Xhi4lmp
Finding new ways to work out at home 😁💪🏻 #mikiwta #StrongerTogether #mikibuzarnescu pic.twitter.com/FeCRAVZ2v3— Mihaela Buzarnescu (@MikiBuzarnescu) March 28, 2020
Hers vs. His 😤 @JozyAltidore pic.twitter.com/UHd0rIzSbE— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 29, 2020
Sorana Cirstea ha puesto de su partido donando para el hospital de su ciudad mientras que Kim Clijsters ha hecho un homenaje al personal médico de todo el mundo.
Yesterday i made a donation to my hometown hospital ! In this tough times we should all come together and help with whatever we can ! pic.twitter.com/M0IVcbsNg8— Sorana Cirstea (@sorana_cirstea) March 29, 2020
We are grateful that we can be together as a family. We have great admiration for everyone on the frontline – the doctors, nurses, medical staff – who are working so hard. From our family - thank you for everything🙏 💙#ThanksHealthHeroes #StayHome #allemaalsamen #blijfinuwkot pic.twitter.com/XHReWpcXjS— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) March 27, 2020
Y finalmente, Samantha Stosur y Jennifer Capriati han sacado el máximo provecho de sus cumpleaños en el confinamiento.
Thank you for the bday wishes and support especially in these times. Same wishes and support go out to all. doesn’t matter what day it is! Hopefully use this time to rest and reflect, be more health conscious in every way and spread much needed kindness✌️❤️— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 29, 2020