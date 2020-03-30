Con muchas de las estrellas de la WTA forzadas a quedarse dentro de casa durante largos periodos de tiempo, el TikTok se ha vuelto muy popular, mientras que Elina Svitolinademostró su talento en esta plataforma durante este fin de semana.

Algunas jugadoras aprovechan la oportunidad para tomarse las cosas con calma, con Johanna Konta haciendo puzles, Barbora Krejcikova cuidando su jardín y Elise Mertens cuidando sus animales.

Kristina Mladenovic ha estado enseñando lo bien que se la el golf, mientras que la gran Billie Jean King no ha mostrado su lado musical.

Catherine McNally  es una de las pocas que aun tiene la suerte de poder salir afuera.

Venus Williams se ha aprovechado de una última oportunidad de tomarse las cosas con calma antes de volver al trabajo.

Mientras que aquellas que siguen con su ejercicio físico encuentran maneras de innovadoras de hacerlo.

Sorana Cirstea ha puesto de su partido donando para el hospital de su ciudad mientras que Kim Clijsters ha hecho un homenaje al personal médico de todo el mundo.

Y finalmente, Samantha Stosur y Jennifer Capriati han sacado el máximo provecho de sus cumpleaños en el confinamiento.

BMSing around with Monica Puig

 