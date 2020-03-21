Got questions? Petra's got answers: the two-time Wimbledon champion opened up her Instagram to answer fans' queries in an interactive social media session.

From sushi and soccer to Wimbledon and Ed Sheeran, these are a few of Petra Kvitova's favorite things.

The two-time Wimbledon champion answered a host of fan-submitted questions on her Instagram account on Monday, where she's been actively posting and encouraging her followers to stay safe and healthy during the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The World No.12, known for her upbeat personality on and off the court, offered an inspiring message to all of her followers when asked how she manages to keep a positive outlook when times get tough, and also revealed how she's been keeping busy at home in recent weeks.

The lefty revealed some of her pop culture favorites, from her favorite singers - the chart-toppers Ed Sheeran and P!nk - cars and sports teams, to what she's watching on Czech television.

In terms of tennis, no topic was off limits, as Kvitova dished on her childhood idol, close friends on tour, some of the players that she gets excited to face, her thoughts on the comeback of another Grand Slam champion and a whole lot more.

In terms of some this or that, Kvitova was decisive on whether she prefers playing or watching tennis - but less so when asked to name her favorite all-time great on the men's circuit.

The Czech No.2 isn't the only WTA star who's been using social media to stay connected to her fans during the break in the tour calendar - whether that's meant working out, celebrating birthdays, holding virtual hangouts with fans or making topical TikToks - as players across the world have been sending messages, getting creative and showing how they've been spending their time and staying fit.