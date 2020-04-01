Kristie Ahn ha producido otro increíble TikTok, esta vez en homenaje a Bianca Andreescu, quien es la última en estar encantada con el trabajo de la americana.

Pero ese es no es el único vídeo creado esta semana, mientras que Daria Gavrilova y d Victoria Azarenka son otras que se han unido para divertirse.

Las jugadoras siguen trabajando desde casa, con Lizette Cabrera encontrando un inusual peso para ayudar a entrenarse.

Billie Jean King ha manifestado lo feliz que está de ver el US National Tennis Center, nombrado en su honor, siendo transformado en un hospital de campaña para ayudar a los enfermos.

Jugadoras del pasado y presente están enviando su apoyo a los enfermos alrededor del mundo y recordando a aquellos que están bien de lo importante que es quedarse en casa y del distanciamiento social.

Simona Halep ha dedicado su tiempo en decorar su casa con bonitos recuerdos...

... mientras que Sloane Stephens y Sofia Kenin han estado trabajando en sus habilidades culinarias

Belinda Bencic tiene su cajón de calcetines súper ordenado.

BMSing around with Andrea Petkovic