Kristie Ahn ha producido otro increíble TikTok, esta vez en homenaje a Bianca Andreescu, quien es la última en estar encantada con el trabajo de la americana.
Looool dkm. It looks good one you 😉 https://t.co/OxHwPLgABc— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) March 31, 2020
Pero ese es no es el único vídeo creado esta semana, mientras que Daria Gavrilova y d Victoria Azarenka son otras que se han unido para divertirse.
I swear this makes more sense on TikTok 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VUa0Frh6E— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
JLo x Jbalvin 😂 😂 😂 #jlosuperbowlchallenge #stayhome #quarantine pic.twitter.com/3WkfP1Qgwr— victoria azarenka (@vika7) March 31, 2020
Las jugadoras siguen trabajando desde casa, con Lizette Cabrera encontrando un inusual peso para ayudar a entrenarse.
Who needs a 35kg dumbell when you’ve got your own chow chow? #stayathome pic.twitter.com/LejnEV6hUA— Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) April 1, 2020
Working for my dinner 🚴♀️🚴♀️🚴♀️ pic.twitter.com/WT46JMQdng— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 31, 2020
Billie Jean King ha manifestado lo feliz que está de ver el US National Tennis Center, nombrado en su honor, siendo transformado en un hospital de campaña para ayudar a los enfermos.
The @USTA BJK National Tennis Center is a public park, and it is wonderful to see the venue being put to use to help our community in need.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 1, 2020
I am proud of the USTA and everyone at the National Tennis Center for stepping up in this critical time. https://t.co/0c9i82hI7z
Jugadoras del pasado y presente están enviando su apoyo a los enfermos alrededor del mundo y recordando a aquellos que están bien de lo importante que es quedarse en casa y del distanciamiento social.
23 years ago today I became the youngest tennis player to become #1 in the world. In these challenging times though, it is hard to enjoy it. I can only reflect on how many people are suffering. We need to stay strong. We are all in this together. 🙏🏼 💪🏼 #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/VG8QLuVjow— Martina Hingis (@mhingis) March 31, 2020
s o c i a l d i s t a n c i n g pic.twitter.com/oqlP3sDqSx— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) April 1, 2020
We can collectively make an impact in these challenging times. Stay positive and healthy–together we can do it!— Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) March 31, 2020
Thanks to our ambassadors @MariaSharapova @AussieGrit @AngeliqueKerber @SamiKhedira @juliagoerges @akselsvindal @PatrickDempsey #responsibility #together #porschefamily pic.twitter.com/H1okLg8bOZ
Simona Halep ha dedicado su tiempo en decorar su casa con bonitos recuerdos...
What are you guys doing to stay positive during this time?— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 31, 2020
Here’s a little something I did to brighten my days at home 🏡😘 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6QFZS9RM6z
... mientras que Sloane Stephens y Sofia Kenin han estado trabajando en sus habilidades culinarias
Wow I can cook haha 🤭 pic.twitter.com/fRoitMf6q6— Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) March 30, 2020
I just learned if you keep the pit in the avocado that it keeps it from browning too fast 🥑 am I the last to learn this?— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 31, 2020
Belinda Bencic tiene su cajón de calcetines súper ordenado.
My OCD is only getting stronger and stronger 🤣🤣🤣🤷🏼♀️ #sosatisfying #somuchtime pic.twitter.com/vRXK6myagb— Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) March 31, 2020