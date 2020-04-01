Con otra serie de torneos suspendidos anunciados el miércoles, la temporada de la WTA  en pausa hasta el 13 de julio de 2020, anulando totalmente la temporada de hierba- incluyendo Wimbledon, el tercer Grand Slam favorito para muchas jugadoras. 

Las estrellas de la WTA rápidamente se dirigieron a las redes sociales para deicirle a Wimbledon  ‘nos vemos el año que viene', incluyendo a la defensora del título Simona Halep, quién compartió un mensaje optimista: “¡Estamos pasando por un momento mucho más grande que el tenis y Wimbledon volverá!”

 “Será siempre el torneo de mi vida,” dijo la campeona defensora del título Barbora Strycova.

 Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says it’s ‘definitely a tough one to take’. 

La ex campeona  Angelique Kerber reflexionó, “Hay más cosas importantes en las que centrarnos ahora".

Todas estamos 'pasmadas’ - la ex No.1 y seis veces campeona de Wimbledon - Serena Williams reacciona. 

Coco Gauff  hizo un debut involvidable al derrotar a Venus Williams en el torneo del año pasado.

 Confianada en casa, Elina Svitolina se expresó via TikTok, como lo ha ido haciendo en las últimas semanas en las que se han ido cancelando torneos.

La ex campeona Barbora Krejcikova  compartió este mensaje.

La leyenda de la WTA y fundadora Billie Jean King - en el que el complejo de tenis que se lleva su nombre en la ciudad de Nueva York se está convirtiendo en un centro médico provisional durante la pandemia- aplaudió la decisión de Wiimbledon e instó a la comunidad del tenis a unirse. 

 Para la jugadora cerca de retirarse Carla Suarez Navarro, es una sensación muy extraña, ya que es un adiós definitivo ya que colgará sus raquestas al final de este 2020. 

Echa un vistazo a más tributos de tus jugadoras favoritas en la redes sociales aquí mismo: