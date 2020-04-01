Con otra serie de torneos suspendidos anunciados el miércoles, la temporada de la WTA en pausa hasta el 13 de julio de 2020, anulando totalmente la temporada de hierba- incluyendo Wimbledon, el tercer Grand Slam favorito para muchas jugadoras.
Lee más: Wimbledon 2020 cancelado debido al COVID-19
Las estrellas de la WTA rápidamente se dirigieron a las redes sociales para deicirle a Wimbledon ‘nos vemos el año que viene', incluyendo a la defensora del título Simona Halep, quién compartió un mensaje optimista: “¡Estamos pasando por un momento mucho más grande que el tenis y Wimbledon volverá!”
So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020
“Será siempre el torneo de mi vida,” dijo la campeona defensora del título Barbora Strycova.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says it’s ‘definitely a tough one to take’.
My thoughts on @Wimbledon 😘 pic.twitter.com/0K7NX0Z10h— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) April 1, 2020
La ex campeona Angelique Kerber reflexionó, “Hay más cosas importantes en las que centrarnos ahora".
Todas estamos 'pasmadas’ - la ex No.1 y seis veces campeona de Wimbledon - Serena Williams reacciona.
I’m Shooked https://t.co/dS0cNcCdm0— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 1, 2020
Coco Gauff hizo un debut involvidable al derrotar a Venus Williams en el torneo del año pasado.
i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year💔. Stay safe everyone, love you guys❤️🥺— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020
Confianada en casa, Elina Svitolina se expresó via TikTok, como lo ha ido haciendo en las últimas semanas en las que se han ido cancelando torneos.
#Wimbledon 😭 pic.twitter.com/ArJFzQHpP6— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) April 1, 2020
La ex campeona Barbora Krejcikova compartió este mensaje.
Tough times, but right decisions. @Wimbledon 😭😭 🍓🌱 #wimbledon #cancellation #covid19 #stayhome #staysafe 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/ttBUbSFLpu— Barbora Krejcikova (@B_Krejcikova) April 1, 2020
La leyenda de la WTA y fundadora Billie Jean King - en el que el complejo de tenis que se lleva su nombre en la ciudad de Nueva York se está convirtiendo en un centro médico provisional durante la pandemia- aplaudió la decisión de Wiimbledon e instó a la comunidad del tenis a unirse.
My thoughts on the cancellation of #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/gWPoOJLUXH— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 1, 2020
Para la jugadora cerca de retirarse Carla Suarez Navarro, es una sensación muy extraña, ya que es un adiós definitivo ya que colgará sus raquestas al final de este 2020.
Will miss you, @Wimbledon. Your tradition, your history, your respect for our sport.— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) April 1, 2020
Always a special place... 🤍🌸🌱 pic.twitter.com/olLFVh1ADH
Echa un vistazo a más tributos de tus jugadoras favoritas en la redes sociales aquí mismo:
💔 @Wimbledon has confirmed that the tournament will not take place this year. I'm gonna miss playing there 🌱 Bohužel. To, co jsme čekali, už je oficiální. Wimbledon se letos hrát nebude 😢 pic.twitter.com/n0DjSPOjS0— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) April 1, 2020
I guess this image says it all.. No Wimbledon ❌ I am the first to say that health comes first. But I would lie if I say it doesn't hurt inside me to see my favorite tournament getting cancelled.. 😢#nowimbledon2020 pic.twitter.com/Cp4Na78CXD— Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) April 1, 2020
It does hurt deeply to hear that @Wimbledon is canceled this year 😢😢💔 Of course it has a very special place in my heart but not only in mine, in the heart of millions of tennis fans around the world, in all the players whom over the decades stepped on those immaculate courts. pic.twitter.com/uuz7kTODdJ— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) April 1, 2020
Here’s to seeing you in 2021 @Wimbledon 💪🎾 pic.twitter.com/hxBZfHrAHz— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) April 1, 2020
Going to miss playing on these beautiful courts and putting on my pearly whites. See you in 2021 🇬🇧 🎾 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GS9hQolD1J— Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) April 1, 2020
Very sad for the news... Gonna miss you so much this year... but health’s first!— Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa15) April 1, 2020
See you in 2021 @Wimbledon #staysafe https://t.co/HcOznRKZZd
Please say it’s #AprilFools ...all of this😩💔🎾 https://t.co/6Ro2lJG2JG— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) April 1, 2020
This one hurt that little extra bit 💔 Stay safe and see you in 2021 @wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7KUMI2SeAX— Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) April 1, 2020
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do!” Will miss you this year @Wimbledon but I’ll definitely be seeing you in 2021 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/6iW5WGaf4a— Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 1, 2020
💔🥺— Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) April 1, 2020
Will miss you this year @Wimbledon
Stay strong & See you in 2021 🌱🤍 https://t.co/Glfyax8Ksn