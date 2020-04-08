Roger Federer y Andy Murray son dos de la súper estrellas del tenis que han creado retos de quédate en casa a la comunidad del tenis recientemente.
El tres veces campeón de Grand Slam Murray junto a su esposa Kim, hija de Nigel Sears, y entrenador actual de Anett Kontaveit, retan a completar la volea 100. El objetivo es que parejas hagan voleas entre ellas 100 veces seguidas.
A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020
Kim Clijsters aceptó el reto con su esposo Brian Lynch y tuvieron éxito, demostrándolo en su cuenta de Instagram.
Mientras tanto, Federer también retó a sus fans a un reto de volea, pidiéndoles de colocarse lo más cerca posible de una pared y golpear voleas rápidas. Significativamente, el suizo ordenó a sus seguidores "elegir vuestro sombrero inteligentemente”.
Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020
Alizé Cornet y Samantha Stosur aceptaron el reto.
I hope you guys like my hat 🐃🐃🐃🤘#HatTapChallenge #NotThatEasy @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/9v7VqZCuBO— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) April 9, 2020
Iga Swiatek podría no haber tenido tanto éxito, pero hay pocas dudas de que está ganando en lo que a equipación se refiere.
la ex No.1 del mundo de la WTA Caroline Wozniacki se ha retado a mejorar saltar a la cuerda.
Mientras tanto, Kristie Ahn continúa su propio desafío personal de ganar TikTok y ha presentado otros dos videos brillantes.
Honestly I don’t think I will ever top this one. Ever. pic.twitter.com/fkHX3E27VF— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 9, 2020
Forsure gonna happen in my first match back from quarantine. pic.twitter.com/LX1Rp9PPUT— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 9, 2020
Daria Gavrilova ha creado una nueva manera de cocinar huevos
I made you some eggs... pic.twitter.com/6H1sdZvLCt— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 9, 2020
… mientras que Daria Kasatkina y Angelique Kerber se han estado divirtiendo en la cocina.
Well….of course, it’s House 1 😄 @rogerfederer knows the trick shots (and it’s ROGER!!!), @BillieJeanKing & @andreagassi have the best stories to tell, Marat keeps the entertainment level up… and I just mastered my grandma’s secret pierogi recipe 😂 #stayhome pic.twitter.com/LorAvFgA4t— Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) April 9, 2020
Karolina Pliskova ha estado poniendo su granito de arena, visitando a los bomberos que están trabajando en estos tiempos difíciles.
Y Lauren Davis ha lamentado la cancelación de Charleston, uno de sus torneos favoritos.