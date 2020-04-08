Roger Federer y  Andy Murray son dos de la súper estrellas del tenis que han creado retos de quédate en casa a la comunidad del tenis recientemente.

El tres veces campeón de Grand Slam Murray junto a su esposa Kim, hija de Nigel Sears, y entrenador actual de Anett Kontaveit,  retan a completar la volea 100. El objetivo es que parejas hagan voleas entre ellas 100 veces seguidas.

Kim Clijsters aceptó el reto con su esposo Brian Lynch y tuvieron éxito, demostrándolo en su cuenta de Instagram.

Mientras tanto, Federer también retó a sus fans a un reto de volea, pidiéndoles de colocarse lo más cerca posible de una pared y golpear voleas rápidas. Significativamente, el suizo ordenó a sus seguidores "elegir vuestro sombrero inteligentemente”.

Alizé Cornet y Samantha Stosur aceptaron el reto.

Iga Swiatek podría no haber tenido tanto éxito, pero hay pocas dudas de que está ganando en lo que a equipación se refiere.

la ex No.1 del mundo de la WTA Caroline Wozniacki se ha retado a mejorar saltar a la cuerda.

Mientras tanto, Kristie Ahn continúa su propio desafío personal de ganar TikTok y ha presentado otros dos videos brillantes.

Daria Gavrilova ha creado una nueva manera de cocinar huevos

… mientras que Daria Kasatkina y Angelique Kerber se han estado divirtiendo en la cocina.

Karolina Pliskova ha estado poniendo su granito de arena,  visitando a los bomberos que están trabajando en estos tiempos difíciles.

Y Lauren Davis ha lamentado la cancelación de Charleston, uno de sus torneos favoritos.

