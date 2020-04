View this post on Instagram

I am Victoria Azarenka, a professional tennis player, and I've competed in several tournaments in South Florida. It breaks my heart to see how COVID-19 is affecting the world, my friends, and family members. It has officially been 82 days since the CDC confirmed the United States’ first case of COVID-19. The outbreak has changed our lives in several ways, starting with the medical industry and now, as the crisis continues, it has affected 81% of Miami-Dade County small businesses and more than 248,000 families with children on top of the 59% of residents who were struggling to make ends meet. Therefore, I would like to help this local community by auctioning off a pair of my autographed custom tennis shoes. The proceeds will go towards United Way of Miami-Dade who has established the Miami Pandemic Response Fund. The fund will allow us to address short term impacts on working families with emergency needs including rent/mortgage assistance, food, medication and utilities, and issue micro-grants to small businesses. The auction will start today April 11th and will end on April 25th at 1:59pm EST. Please click on the link below if you are interested in donating and helping businesses and families in South Florida. Through our joint efforts, we can build a #StrongerMiami. #95YearsStrong #wta4love @WTA #COVID https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/COVID19-Miami-Pandemic-Response--11364 @unitedwaymiami @imgtennis LINK IN BIO ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️