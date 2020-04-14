Serena Williams ha respondido a un reto que le planteó Roger Federer, en el que el gran suizo le pidió a la leyenda de la WTA que mostrara sus habilidades de volea.
La 23 veces ganadora del Grand Slam no solo respondió, sino que lo hizo con una raqueta muy especial, una firmada por Federer en la Hoffman Cup.
Pero mientras Serena respondió a un reto de Federer, Catherine McNally estaba muy ocupada demostrando su talento haciendo teweeners.
your turn😝😝 @rogerfederer @WilsonTennis @adidastennis pic.twitter.com/Tk1LUXnZzC— Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) April 15, 2020
Sloane Stephens y su pareja Jozy Altidore, aceptaron el reto de 100 voleas de Andy Murray, con el jugador de fútbol demostrando que no tiene solo talento con su pies.
. @JozyAltidore out here impressing me with the 100 volley challenge...how’d we do @andy_murray ? #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/DWONiCH0vd— sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) April 15, 2020
Kiki Bertens ha revelado que ha estado entrenando para el Mutua Madrid Open, que se jugará online del 27 al 30 de abril para recaudar dinero. Sin embargo, Kristina Mladenovic, cuya presencia en la competición también ha sido confirmada, parece estar poniéndose al día.
Started my preparation for the @mutuamadridopen virtual pro charity event. Be prepared @andymurray @KikiMladenovic @rafaelnadal @AngeliqueKerber @geniebouchard I’ll be ready! Just won my first tournament 😎🎾 pic.twitter.com/o4jNAdIa0B— Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) April 15, 2020
Thank you @MutuaMadridOpen for inviting me at your Virtual Pro Charity Event! I am delighted to be part of this great initiative! 👏🏻— Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) April 15, 2020
( Never played before 🎮🤭😂🙈 so I will have to practice a looot!
Any advice/coaching is welcome 😃 ) https://t.co/lezCr6stuk
Ninguna resumen de lo que ha pasado en las redes estaría completa sin los videos de TikTok de Kristie Ahn y Heather Watson, quienes continúan protagonizando en la plataforma.
This one’s for the chair umpires who know how to handle a crowd pic.twitter.com/jZIzqcuvc7— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 15, 2020
Happy Wednesday y’all! Stay safe & stay crazy, all the best people are x pic.twitter.com/4niKhrgQok— Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 15, 2020
Sin embargo, Ahn ha ido un paso más allá al lanzar un brillante video musical "Wipe It Down" en Twitter junto con Evan King y Jamie Loeb.
Wipe It Down— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 14, 2020
Lyrics by @EvanKingChicago
Concept by @jloeb308 pic.twitter.com/YER33TULsP
Mientras tanto, Johanna Konta y Elise Mertens las dos han encontrado tiempo para relajarse en casa con sus perros.
Lockdown recovery with @BonoDachshund makes it all better. 🏋️♀😴 pic.twitter.com/toArDkIBQb— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) April 15, 2020
Do you want to play with me? 🐶 Watch out, maybe I am not that innocent 😋 #dog #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/sWV9MgV5TU— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) April 16, 2020
Bethanie Mattek-Sands y Naomi Osaka están preparadas para probar nuevos looks durante este periodo de distanciamiento social.
Crease game 💪 pic.twitter.com/EReIXSXyS8— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 15, 2020
Ladies.. can we just come together right now and agree that root grow out is the official hot and trendy hair color of 2020? #UnityIsStrength— Bethanie MattekSands (@matteksands) April 15, 2020
Y Eugenie Bouchard ha enseñado su sentido del humor proporcionando la pregunta más fácil para tu próximo concurso familiar en Zoom.