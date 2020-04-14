Serena Williams ha respondido a un reto que le planteó Roger Federer, en el que el gran suizo le pidió a la leyenda de la WTA que mostrara sus habilidades de volea.

La 23 veces ganadora del Grand Slam no solo respondió, sino que lo hizo con una raqueta muy especial, una firmada por Federer en la Hoffman Cup.

 

Pero mientras Serena respondió a un reto de Federer, Catherine McNally estaba muy ocupada demostrando su talento haciendo teweeners.

Sloane Stephens y su pareja Jozy Altidore, aceptaron el reto de 100 voleas de Andy Murray, con el jugador de fútbol demostrando que no tiene solo talento con su pies.

Kiki Bertens ha revelado que ha estado entrenando para el Mutua Madrid Open, que se jugará online del 27 al 30 de abril para recaudar dinero. Sin embargo, Kristina Mladenovic, cuya presencia en la competición también ha sido confirmada, parece estar poniéndose al día.

Ninguna resumen de lo que ha pasado en las redes estaría completa sin los videos de TikTok de Kristie Ahn y Heather Watson, quienes continúan protagonizando en la plataforma.

Sin embargo, Ahn ha ido un paso más allá al lanzar un brillante video musical "Wipe It Down" en Twitter junto con Evan King y Jamie Loeb.

Mientras tanto, Johanna Konta y Elise Mertens las dos han encontrado tiempo para relajarse en casa con sus perros.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands y Naomi Osaka están preparadas para probar nuevos looks durante este periodo de distanciamiento social.

Y Eugenie Bouchard ha enseñado su sentido del humor proporcionando la pregunta más fácil para tu próximo concurso familiar en Zoom.

Flavia Pennetta and Fabio Fognini join Tennis United for Episode 2

Trailer