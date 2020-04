View this post on Instagram

Dear athletes, dear sports fans. As the entire world faces uncertainties and struggles to find a way to stop the pandemic that has impacted our lives in all areas, I am reaching out to you to ask for support to my city Zagreb. On Sunday morning, Zagreb was struck by a devastating series of earthquakes that left numerous people injured, many people lost their homes, the city centre which represents a historical and cultural heritage has suffered serious damage, and parts of our hospitals and medical facilities that are of crucial necessity now that we are dealing with a pandemic, have been left in ruins. I am asking for your help in showing support to a fundraising campaign that was started by myself with support of Croatian athletes and our international sport friends called "Athletes for Zagreb". On my profile you can find link to a crowdfunding campaign gogetfunding. Please, donate and share with your friends! #athletesforzagreb #sportasizazagreb