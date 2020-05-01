Todas echan de menos estar fuera, y Yanina Wickmayer recuerda algunas de las opiniones que ama.
Petra Kvitova está tomando precauciones y mostrando sus colores al mismo tiempo.
Nadherna rouska😍 dekuju mnohokrat @slaviaofficial ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/3DilwVWed1— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 1, 2020
Elise Mertens iestña trabajando duro.
Just keep going ... 🤗— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) May 2, 2020
For me it's important to have a routine these days, fitness is one of them. What do you guys do? pic.twitter.com/MFEvdx4DrN
Ana Ivanovic empieza el dia con buen pie.
In times like these it’s even more important to have a good morning routine. Before having breakfast with my kids I always enjoy a cup of coffee ☕ How do you start your day? pic.twitter.com/xnGBVgc0NY— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) May 1, 2020
Naomi Osaka recuerda al fallecido Kobe Bryant al leer el libro que escribió junto con Annie Matthew, ambientado en el mundo del tenis: Legacy and the Queen.
Quarantine activities. pic.twitter.com/4wVKAWDlR2— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 2, 2020
Y Bianca Andreescu está enviando deseos de cumpleaños a alguien especial, y muy familiar para aquellos que siguen sus partidos.
my pure happiness and joy. happy bday mama Andreescu <3 pic.twitter.com/0SdlwVWJYy— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) May 1, 2020