Todas echan de menos estar fuera, y Yanina Wickmayer recuerda algunas de las opiniones que ama.

 Petra Kvitova está tomando precauciones y mostrando sus colores al mismo tiempo.

 Elise Mertens iestña trabajando duro.

Ana Ivanovic empieza el dia con buen pie.

Naomi Osaka recuerda al fallecido Kobe Bryant al leer el libro que escribió junto con Annie Matthew, ambientado en el mundo del tenis: Legacy and the Queen.

Y Bianca Andreescu está enviando deseos de cumpleaños a alguien especial, y muy familiar para aquellos que siguen sus partidos.

 

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Vasek Pospisil's Tennis United blooper reel